Agricultural Pheromones Market To Surpass USD 12.71 Billion By 2030 | Exclusive Report By Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered in Agricultural Pheromones Market are Russell IPM (Deeside, U.K.), Shin-Etsu Chemical Company (Tokyo, Japan), Isagro S.p.A. (Italy), Biobest Group (Belgium), SEDQ Healthy Crops SL (Barcelona, Spain), ISCA Global (California, United States), Suterra LLC (Oregon, United States), Provivi, Inc. (Colorado, United States), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Pacific Biocontrol Corporation (Vancouver, United States), and more players profiled in agricultural pheromones market Pune, India., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural pheromones market size was valued at USD 3.66 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow from USD 4.24 billion in 2023 to USD 12.71 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.98% during the forecast period. Agricultural pheromones, including sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, and others, are utilized by farmers to disrupt pest behavior, and monitor, and trap pests attacking crops. Technological advancements and the use of equipment for large-scale production and supply of insect pheromones to row crop producers present significant opportunities, driving market growth during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Agricultural Pheromones Market Report:

Russell IPM (U.K.)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company (Japan)

Isagro S.p.A. (Italy)

Biobest Group (Belgium)

SEDQ Healthy Crops SL (Spain)

ISCA Global (U.S.)

Suterra LLC (U.S.)

Provivi, Inc. (U.S.)

Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands) Pacific Biocontrol Corporation (U.S.) Agricultural Pheromones Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 16.98% 2030 Value Projection USD 12.71 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 3.66 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021

By Type

By Function

By Application

By Crop Type By Geography Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Agricultural Pheromones Market Growth Drivers Expanding Selection of the Integrated Pest Management Practices for Sustainable Agriculture to Bolster Market Growth Proliferating Demand for High-value Horticulture Crops Globally to Drive Market Growth

Report Coverage:

The report offers insights into major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges. It also provides comprehensive insights into regional developments, major industry players, key strategies, and the latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

COVID-19 Impact

Disruption in Operations during COVID-19 Pandemic Hindered Market Growth

The agricultural pheromones market witnessed negative effects during the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased disruptions in marketing strategies and operations among manufacturers hampered market growth. Agri input companies (AICs) focused on marketing their products, including pheromones, fertilizers, and pesticides, while implementing safety measures and precautions to mitigate operational delays during the pandemic.





Agricultural Pheromones Market Segments:

Increasing Awareness about Pheromone Applications to Aid Sex Pheromone Segment Growth

By type, the market is segmented into sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, and others. The sex pheromones hold the largest market share in the agriculture pheromones industry due to increasing awareness about pheromone applications and extensive research.

Growing Importance in the IPM System to Augment Mating Disruption Segment Growth

Based on function, the market is classified into mating disruption, detection & monitoring, and mass trapping. The mating disruption segment accounts for the largest market share. It serves a crucial tool in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) systems, contributing to sustainability, food security, and safety.

Growing Preference of Dispensers to Aid Dispensers Segment Growth

By application, the market is categorized into dispensers, traps, and spray method. The dispensers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.18% driven by the increasing preference for dispensers in sustainable pheromone-based strategies within Integrated Pest Management (IPM).

Rising Cultivation of Horticulture Crops to Drive Orchard Crops Segment Growth

Based on crop type, the market is divided into field crops, orchard crops, vegetables, and others. The orchard crops segment holds the largest market share due to the rising cultivation of horticulture crops, such as vegetables and fruits globally.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Agricultural Pheromones Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for High-Value Crops to Drive Market Growth

The increasing demand for the high-value crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and other is significantly increasing in many parts globally, is expected to drive the agricultural pheromones market growth. Moreover, the increasing utilization of insect pheromones within the agricultural horticulture industry to protect the high-value crops is also anticipated to augment market growth.

However, high production costs for the basic components of formulations, including pheromones, may hinder market growth.





Detailed Table of Contents:





Agricultural Pheromones Market Regional Insights:

Increasing Implementation of Integrated Pest Management Approaches to Drive Market Growth in North America

North America, with USD 1.18 billion in 2022, dominates the global agricultural pheromones market share due to the rising implementation of Integrated Pest Management approaches by major food-producing companies.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, driven by China and India emerging as global hotspots for innovative agri-inputs production.





Competitive Landscape:

Growing Key Players Focus on Regulatory Approvals to Augment Market Growth

The agricultural pheromones market consists of major market players, such as Suterra LLC, BASF SE, Provivi Inc., Russel IPM, and Gowan Company. The increasing focus of these market players on the regulatory approvals to penetrate the global marketplace, is expected to boost market growth.





Key Agricultural Pheromones Industry Development:

August 2021 – Gowan Company acquired Isagro S.p.A, an Italy-based agro-pharmaceuticals and crop protection solutions manufacturing company. This acquisition expanded Gowan's commercial opportunities and deepened its scientific capabilities.





