(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market was valued USD 9.3 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 36.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market ”, by Equipment (Mask, Light Source, Optics, Others), Light Source (Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP), Vacuum Sparks, Gas Discharges), End use (Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM), Foundry, Memory), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market Report Scope:

Market Overview

Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography is an advanced semiconductor manufacturing technology that utilizes extreme ultraviolet light to create highly detailed and minuscule patterns on silicon wafers. In the ever-evolving landscape of semiconductor fabrication, EUV lithography stands out as a cutting-edge solution for producing intricate integrated circuits with sub-nanometer resolutions. This innovative technology plays a pivotal role in enabling the development of smaller nodes and densely packed transistors, addressing the challenges posed by the increasing complexity of integrated circuits. The EUV Lithography market is characterized by its significance in shaping the future of semiconductor manufacturing. With the continuous demand for higher processing capabilities and more efficient electronic devices, EUV lithography emerges as a key driver of innovation. It allows semiconductor manufacturers to overcome the limitations of traditional optical lithography and achieve unparalleled precision in the creation of semiconductor components. The market's trajectory is fueled by the technology's ability to cater to diverse industries, ranging from consumer electronics to data centers, and its crucial role in advancing emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and 5G. As the semiconductor industry embraces the opportunities presented by EUV lithography, the market landscape is poised for continuous growth and transformative advancements in semiconductor fabrication.

Major Vendors in the Global Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market:



ASML

Carl Zeiss AG

TOPPAN Inc.

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

KLA Corporation

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Ushio Inc.

SUSS MicroTec SE

AGC Inc.

Lasertec Corporation

NuFlare Technology

Energetiq Technology Inc.

Photronics, Inc.

HOYA Corporation

TRUMPF

Rigaku Corporation

Edmund Optics Ltd.

Park Systems

Zygo Corporation

Imagine Optic Applied Materials, Inc.

Increasing complexity of the integrated circuit.

The increasing complexity of integrated circuits serves as a potent driver propelling the Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography market into a central role within semiconductor manufacturing. As the demand for electronic devices with higher processing capabilities and enhanced functionalities intensifies, integrated circuits become more intricate, necessitating advanced lithographic technologies. EUV lithography, with its capability to produce ultra-fine features at sub-nanometer resolutions, aligns seamlessly with the burgeoning complexity of integrated circuits. The driver lies in EUV lithography's capacity to overcome the limitations of traditional optical lithography, offering a viable solution for the production of chips with smaller nodes and densely packed transistors. Semiconductor manufacturers leverage EUV lithography to address the challenges posed by the escalating intricacy of integrated circuits. The technology's shorter wavelength enables it to achieve unprecedented precision, allowing for the creation of densely integrated semiconductor components. This aligns with the industry's continuous quest for more powerful and efficient electronic devices across various applications, from consumer electronics to data centers and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Opportunities:



Advanced memory development for next-generation memory devices. Rising demand for advanced semiconductors

Advanced memory development for next-generation memory devices.

The Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography market is presented with a promising opportunity through the advancement of memory technology for next-generation memory devices. The relentless pursuit of innovation in memory solutions, including DRAM and NAND flash, requires lithographic techniques that can accommodate the intricacies of developing higher-capacity and faster memory devices. EUV lithography, with its ability to produce finer patterns and smaller nodes on semiconductor wafers, emerges as a key enabler for the production of advanced memory architectures. As the demand for more powerful and efficient memory devices continues to surge, EUV lithography plays a critical role in addressing the technical challenges associated with pushing the boundaries of memory development. By leveraging EUV lithography, semiconductor manufacturers can achieve greater precision and miniaturization in the fabrication of memory cells, resulting in improved performance and increased storage capacities.

The market for Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography is dominated by Asia Pacific.

The Asia Pacific region emerges as the dominant region in the Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping market, underscoring its pivotal role in shaping the future of retail experiences. With a dynamic and tech-savvy consumer base, the region has witnessed a rapid adoption of AR technology in shopping, offering immersive and personalized experiences to consumers across various industries. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are at the forefront of this trend, leveraging AR Shopping to enhance customer engagement and revolutionize the retail landscape. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region holds immense significance in the field of EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography, a cutting-edge technology crucial for semiconductor manufacturing. When examining the EUV lithography market in this region, these countries have emerged as key players, making substantial investments in the development and implementation of EUV lithography technology. State-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication facilities and research institutes in China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and other parts of Asia Pacific are driving advancements in EUV lithography capabilities.

The Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP) Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Light Source the Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography market is segmented into Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP), Vacuum Sparks, and Gas Discharges. Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP) emerges as the dominating segment in the Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping market, playing a pivotal role in driving the technological advancements that underpin immersive and dynamic retail experiences. LPP technology, which involves the use of lasers to generate plasmas for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, contributes significantly to the production of high-quality AR content that enhances virtual shopping environments. LPP technology is instrumental in creating the intricate and realistic augmented reality visuals that captivate consumers during their shopping experiences. Through precise laser-generated plasmas, LPP facilitates the development of AR applications that offer users lifelike virtual try-ons, interactive product visualizations, and personalized shopping recommendations. The ability to generate high-resolution and vivid AR content is a key factor in elevating the overall quality of AR Shopping experiences.

