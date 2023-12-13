Jakarta Was Selected As The Host City Of The 19Th Intelligent Transport System Asia Pacific Forum 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jakarta City has been officially selected as the host of The 19th Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Asia Pacific Forum which will be held in 2024. This decision is the result of a strict selection process through bidding and online voting involving 11 member countries of the Intelligent Transport System Asia-Pacific organization.ITS Indonesia, a non-profit organization with a strong organizational focus on advocating the application of smart technology in the transportation sector in Indonesia, succeeded in outperforming competition from ITS New Zealand which proposed Christchurch as the host city. The selection of Jakarta as the host city places Jakarta at the center of attention in the development of intelligent transportation systems over the next two years.ITS Asia Pacific Forum 2024 is a prestigious event in the field of intelligent transportation systems which is held every two years. This forum will replace China, which previously hosted the 18th ITS Asia Pacific Forum in Chengdu in 2022. William P. Sabandar, President of ITS Indonesia currently holds the mandate as the host organizer of this forum and also serves as chairman of the board of directors of ITS Asia Pacific for the 2022-2024 term.The choice of Jakarta as a host was inseparable from various supportive factors. As the largest metropolitan city in Indonesia with more than 10 million residents, Jakarta is an ideal location to document the development of intelligent transportation systems. Currently, Jakarta is massively developing a network of modern transportation systems such as MRT, BRT, LRT, as well as feeder transportation services such as micro trans, to ride-hailing.In addition, Jakarta has implemented digitalized solutions through the Jakarta Smart City program and an integrated transportation ticket and payment system, namely Jaklingko. This city is also rich in Indonesian history and has many interesting tourist destinations. So Jakarta is a perfect representation of the progress of urban transportation systems in the Asia-Pacific region.Execution of The 19th ITS Asia Pacific Forum 2024 will offer a comprehensive experience with a series of events that include pre-events, opening ceremonies, plenary sessions, executive sessions, special interest sessions, exhibitions, Jakarta city tours, and gala dinners. Besides that, ITS Indonesia also gives participants the opportunity to take a tour to Bali.Preparations for holding this forum will involve various parties, including the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia, the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, the Minister of Transportation of the Republic of Indonesia, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, the Minister of Public Works and Housing of the Republic of Indonesia, the Head of the Nusantara Capital Authority, as well as the Governor of DKI Jakarta.ITS Indonesia also invites its active members, consisting of various government institutions, academics, communities, and industry players, to participate in the successful holding of this forum. Jakarta, as host of The 19th ITS Asia Pacific Forum 2024, will be the center of attention in the development of an intelligent and integrated transportation system in this region.ITS Indonesia, as a non-profit organization, has been committed to building an intelligent and integrated transportation system in Indonesia since its founding in 2013. This organization consists of members from government institutions, universities, communities, and industrial players who work together to overcome traffic congestion, increase transportation comfort, as well as promoting environmental sustainability. Jakarta's success in hosting this event is an important milestone in realizing the vision of smart transportation in the Asia-Pacific region.

