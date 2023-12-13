Education 2.0 Conference 2024 To Offer Exhibiting Spaces To Edtech Companies & Institutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Education 2.0 Conference

A 3-day upcoming education event in 2024 will encourage global collaborations and connect institutions with influential figures shaping the education sector.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Education 2.0 Conference , a premier event in the education sector, is back with its exhibiting opportunities at the USA and Dubai editions. The conference is set to take place at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, UAE, on Feb 20–22, 2024, and at the Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, USA, on March 18–20, 2024. It offers a unique platform for exhibitors from around the globe to engage with a diverse audience, including educators, policymakers, industry leaders, and students.With these dedicated exhibiting spaces, exhibitors can explore a great opportunity to showcase their products and services to active buyers in a professional environment. By displaying their ideas and solutions, exhibitors can receive immediate feedback from conference attendees, providing a real-world testing ground for their innovations. It's an opportune moment to highlight one's brand, unveil new offerings, and engage with an attentive audience."At our global platform, exhibitors will gain access to unparalleled networking opportunities, connecting with potential partners, investors, and like-minded professionals who share a passion for advancing education. With a focus on boosting networking and collaboration, exhibit booths promise to be a melting pot of ideas and innovation in the education and learning sector," shares Shobhit Behal, Manager at the Education 2.0 Conference.In addition to networking and collaborating, the 3-day education conference emphasizes the importance of continuous learning. Attendees will have the chance to attend various keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions led by some of the most influential voices in education. These sessions highlight the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in the field, providing attendees with a wealth of knowledge and the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions, all aimed at advancing the field of education.The Education 2.0 Conference hosts an exclusive Recognition Program to acknowledge the remarkable efforts and achievements within the education sector. This special session is dedicated to honoring educators, innovators, and thought leaders who have made significant contributions to transforming educational practices and enhancing learning experiences. By spotlighting these exceptional achievements, the program aims to inspire all attendees, creating a spirit of excellence and innovation in the field of education.About Education 2.0 ConferenceThe Education 2.0 Conference, a three-day gathering rich in knowledge and innovation, stands as a pivotal event in the education sector, attracting leaders and visionaries committed to enhancing global learning. It hosts a Recognition Session where industry trendsetters and key contributors are celebrated for their significant impacts on education. This session underscores the importance of acknowledging and learning from those who have made far-reaching contributions to the field.For more information about the opportunities offered by this education event, please visit .

