Vietnam ERP For Retailers Market Report Covering Prime Factors And Competitive Outlook

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Vietnam ERP for Retailers Market by Component, Application, Deployment Model, and Retailer Size: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"

The Vietnam ERP for retailers market size was valued at $7,271.94 thousands in 2017, and is projected to reach at $26,058.89 thousands by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2018 to 2025.

With increase in competition and rise in numerous challenges among retailers, ERP has become a crucial requirement for the retail industry to sustain and keep up with changing customer demands. Vietnam has been ranked among the top and most attractive retail markets across the globe. The country accounts for 800 supermarkets, 150 shopping malls, and more than 9,000 traditional markets. Growth in retail industry in Vietnam and rise in need of improved business efficiencies and transparencies among retailers drive the market growth.

In addition, rise in demand for role-based security, and growth of the retail industry majorly contribute toward the growth of the Vietnam ERP for retailers market. However, high investment costs and inadequate flexibility are expected to hamper the growth of the Vietnam ERP for retailers industry . Moreover, surge in adoption of ERP among small and medium retailers, and emergence of cloud-based ERP are expected to create significant opportunities for the Vietnam ERP for Retailers market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Vietnam ERP for Retailers Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Vietnam ERP for Retailers Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Deskera

Epicor Software Corporation

Exact

IBM Corporation

Infor

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Plex Systems, Inc.

SAP SE

The Sage Group plc and Many More

Demand forecasting is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the retailers has been focusing and investing into ERP for maximizing sales and reduced inventory carrying costs with the help of effective demand forecasting.

The Vietnam ERP for retailers industry was led by the inventory management segment in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the growth of the retail industry in Vietnam, supported by rise in spending, which enables the retailers to effectively manage the inventory levels, and improves business process and customer satisfaction. However, the demand forecasting segment is expected to witness the highest growth. The retailers face heavy customer footfall in most of the situations as customers to cater to the requirements of the customers.

As a result, it is important to meet the demand with supply and offer them great service, which helps retain customers, and thus, in turn fosters the growth of the market. The retail ERP software enables easy and accurate tracking of past trends and forecasting of future demands. Moreover, it also helps them in maximizing sales and reducing inventory carrying costs, thus maintaining customer satisfaction and considered as a major Vietnam ERP for retailers market opportunity.

