The Flash Sell-Off In Crypto?

Market Picture

A wave of profit-taking hit the cryptocurrency market on Monday morning. It seems that the failure of cryptocurrencies to rise over the weekend caused players to pull stop orders very close to market prices, and we saw a massive exit from long positions in low liquidity before the regular session in Asia. Strong demand for risk assets in traditional markets suggests that the market will try to get back on its previous growth track.

Bitcoin started the day at $43, soon fell to $40, and then stabilised at $42, losing 4% since the start of the day. This quick reload did not break the bullish trend. In our view, it will remain in force if Bitcoin manages to hold above $40K.

The sudden sell-off proved even harder for altcoins. At one point, Ethereum was losing over 9%, XRP was losing over 10%, Solana collapsed by 13%, and Cardano lost 14%. The largest altcoins have already recovered about half of those losses. The sell-off attracted buyers who were waiting for lower prices to enter the market, and the market gave them that chance.