The Flash Sell-Off In Crypto?

Market Picture
A wave of profit-taking hit the cryptocurrency market on Monday morning. It seems that the failure of cryptocurrencies to rise over the weekend caused players to pull stop orders very close to market prices, and we saw a massive exit from long positions in low liquidity before the regular session in Asia. Strong demand for risk assets in traditional markets suggests that the market will try to get back on its previous growth track.
