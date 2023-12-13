Weak China Inflation Pressing CNY

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Consumer prices in China accelerated their decline in November, losing 0.5% yoy vs. 0.2% yoy expected and the same amount a month earlier.
MENAFN13122023000156011031ID1107585719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.