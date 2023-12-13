Weak China Inflation Pressing CNY

Consumer prices in China accelerated their decline in November, losing 0.5% yoy vs. 0.2% yoy expected and the same amount a month earlier.

Producer prices also intensified their decline, losing 3.0% y/y vs -2.6% previously and a softer-than-expected -2.8%. PPI has been in negative territory for the past 13 months, also losing 1.3% y/y in November 2022.

The weakness in consumer prices has brought the markets' focus back to the health of the national economy and led analysts to suggest that consumers are choosing to save. This is a negative signal for markets, which had hoped that domestic consumption in China would be a growth driver in the face of waning external demand.

Low inflation is a negative for the local currency for the following reasons. First, falling consumer prices point to problems with domestic demand, indicating room for stimulus. Second, the intensified fall in producer prices also hints at sales problems of the“global factory”.