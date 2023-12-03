               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Dollar's Trend Hinges On US Jobs Data, Setups On EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD


12/13/2023 3:32:04 AM

Trend Hinges on US Jobs Data, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY has been down on its luck in recent weeks, dragged down by the broader U.S. dollar's downward correction. Heading into the weekend, the pair took a turn to the downside, slipping below the 100-day moving average. If the breakdown holds, prices could slide towards channel support at 146.00. On continued softness, a drop towards 144.50 should not be ruled out.

In the scenario of a bullish turnaround, the first technical resistance that could hinder upward movements appears at 149.70. Surpassing this ceiling could pose a challenge for the bulls; however, a topside breakout is likely to ignite a rally towards 150.90, potentially culminating in a retest of this year's peak located around the 152.00 handle.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

GBP/USD trading forecast

Recommended by Diego Colman Get Your Free GBP Forecast Get My Guide GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD has risen sharply over the past three weeks, logging solid gains that have coincided with a shift in favor of riskier currencies at the expense of the broader U.S. dollar. After recent price developments, cable is flirting with overhead resistance at 1.2720, defined by the 61.8% Fib retracement of the July/October selloff. If the bulls manage to clear this ceiling, a rally potentially exceeding 1.2800 might unfold.

Conversely, if bullish impetus fades and sellers start to regain the upper hand, we may see a retrenchment towards 1.2590. GBP/USD could stabilize around this technical floor on a pullback before resuming its advance, but a break below the region could intensify bearish pressure, opening the door for a decline towards trendline support and the 200-day moving average slightly above 1.2460.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

