GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK Jobs Report Should Not Deter Boe


12/13/2023 3:31:54 AM

(MENAFN- DailyFX) News: Mixed UK Jobs Report Should Not Deter BoE Skip to Conten News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 8% 4%
Weekly 0% -8% -5%
EUR/GBP DAILY CHART

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas , IG

EUR/GBP on the other hand has been consolidating of recent with multiple doji candle closes indicative of indecision by traders, forming a rectangle pattern (blue). A breakout is looming and is likely to be catalyzed by the upcoming central bank decisions. The pair is attempting to come out of oversold territory (Relative Strength Index (RSI) ) with some early signs of bullish divergence that could hint at an upside breakout. That being said, fundamentals point to more support for the UK and may extend the recent downtrend.

Key resistance levels:

  • 200-day MA (blue)
  • 0.8650
  • 0.8600

Key support levels:

  • 0.8549
  • 0.8524
  • 0.8500
BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT (EUR/GBP)

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net LONG on GBP/USD with 74% of traders holding LONG positions (as of this writing).

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 11% 5%
Weekly 2% 4% 2%
