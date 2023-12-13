EUR/USD Forex Signal: Threatening Bullish Breakout

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

My previous EUR/USD signal on 7th December was not triggered as there was insufficiently bearish price action when the resistance levels were first reached that day's EUR/USD Signals

Risk 0.75%.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0773, $1.0815, or $1.0848.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 50 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0726.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Trades may only be entered before 5pm London time today.Short Trade IdeasLong Trade Idea

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

In my previous analysis of the EUR/USD currency pair last Thursday, I wrote that the technical picture had become more bearish, with both a relatively strong US Dollar and a weak Euro, which had been pushing the price down quite firmly over the past few days.

However, I also noted that the area around $1.0750 which the price had almost reached had typically been pivotal during recent months, so a bullish bounce here was very possible.

This is what we have seen, with the price seeming to bottom out and slowly turn in the $1.0750. The price is now rising bullishly to threaten the nearest resistance level at $1.0773.

I think if we get two consecutive higher hourly closes above $1.0773 following the London open, the price will be likely to continue rising to $1.0815. If the price closes above $1.0815 at the end of the New York session, that would be a very bullish sign and suggest an important bullish reversal has taken place.

Alternatively, if the price falls to close below $1.0773, that will be a bearish sign.

Trading today is complicated by the fact that the US inflation data release near the start of the New York session could cause a lot of directional volatility, so traders should beware of that.

Regarding the USD, there will be a release of CPI (inflation) data at 1:30pm London time. There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning the EUR.

