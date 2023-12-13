Rs 30.85 Lakhs Imposed As Fine On Food Adulterators In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 13 (IANS) As many as 25 establishments in Lucknow have been fined for a total of Rs 30.85 lakh for selling adulterated food items to consumers.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) will start issuing recovery certificates if the adulterators do not pay the fine soon.

Additional commissioner, FSDA, Lucknow, S.P. Singh said:“The samples were collected and sent for testing in November to prevent the sale of adulterated food items, and on the basis of the test report received, the case was filed in the court of the additional district magistrate (City- Eastern)/Adjudicating Officer.

"While deciding 35 cases, the judicial adjudicating officer Amit Kumar has imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh 85 thousand on food adulterators.”

--IANS

amita/ksk