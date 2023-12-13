Turkey's First NPP Unit Gets Commissioning Permit

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

The Council of the Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NDK) of Turkey issued a permit for the commissioning of unit-1 at Akkuyu

Nuclear Power Plant, the first-ever nuclear power facility in the country. The permit enables the commencement of the start–up and adjustment works at the final stage of the NPP construction. Akkuyu Nuclear Joint Stock Company, a company of Russia's Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the project.

The bid documentation for the permit was sent to NDK in two stages. The first set of documents was submitted to the Regulatory Agency on March 17, 2023, the second was submitted on August 24, 2023. Akkuyu Nuclear JSC submitted a comprehensive package of documents to NDK confirming the readiness of the Power Unit for commissioning. Following a detailed review of the bid documentation, a commissioning permit for Power Unit No. 1 of the Akkuyu NPP was approved.

At the next stage of licensing, an operating license for the unit is to be obtained for starting the loading of nuclear fuel into the reactor and of pre-commissioning control operations.

"Licensing is an exceptionally important stage that penetrates all stages of the life cycle of a nuclear power plant: siting, design, construction, operation, and decommissioning. We are completing all licensing stages for the first time for our first NPP. Issuing a commissioning permit for unit-1 of the Akkuyu NPP confirms the fulfillment of all the requirements of Turkish legislation and international standards for the construction of nuclear power plants by us,” said Anastasia Zoteeva, Chief Executive Officer of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC.

Rosatom is implementing the Akkuyu NPP on built, own and operate basis. The NPP will host four power units, each of 1,200MWe capacity. Generation III+ VVER 1200 reactors will be used for power generation. The same kind of reactors are also being set up at Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh.