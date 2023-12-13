Egide: Successful Capital Increase With Gross Proceeds Of 1.9 Million Euros

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Bollène, December 12, 2023 – 8:00am (CET)

A successful capital increase with gross proceeds of 1.9 million euros



Subscription applications received for 4,462,513 new shares, i.e. a subscription rate of 151 % 2,956,248 new shares issued for a gross amount of €1,921,561.20

The Egide Group (Euronext Growth ParisTM- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnemo: ALGID), the global specialist in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat-dissipating solutions for sensitive electronic components, is today announcing the success of its capital increase with preemptive subscription rights for shareholders, launched on 21 November 2023.

By the end of the subscription period, a total of 1,771,066 shares had been applied for in respect of shareholders' subscription rights, 2,629,100 shares as excess shares by shareholders and 62,347 shares on a free basis, giving a subscription rate of 151%.

1,185,182 new shares were allotted to applications for excess shares by shareholders, applying a reduction coefficient of 0.26926155. As the number of shares subscribed for under either shareholders' subscription rights or applications for excess shares was higher than the 2,956,248 shares offered, applications to subscribe for shares on a free basis were not fulfilled.

Philippe Bringuier, CEO of Egide says:“I am delighted by the successful outcome of this share capital increase, which was oversubscribed, with a subscription rate of 151%. This success shows our shareholders' confidence in Egide's future. I would like to thank them. They have strengthened Egide's shareholder structure and given us additional resources to turn our US subsidiaries around.”

The gross proceeds of the capital increase are €1,921,561.20 , including the issue premium, corresponding to the issuing of 2,956,248 new shares at a subscription price of €0.65 per new share.

The funds raised will in particular enable Egide to:

- Refinance the €750,000 bond loan with CNN maturing on 14 December 2023;

- Continue to work on turning around its US subsidiaries.

Settlement of the transaction and admission of the new shares to trading on Euronext Growth are scheduled for 14 December 2023 . The new shares will bear current dividend rights and will give entitlement, as of their issue date, to all distributions decided by Egide as of that date. They will be immediately fungible with Egide's existing shares and will be traded on the same listing line under ISIN FR0000072373.

As of 14 December 2023, Egide's share capital will thus be €8,129,682, divided into 16,259,364 shares with a par value of €0.5 each.

To date, Egide is not aware of the exact number of new shares allocated to each subscriber. The company will come back to the market if it becomes aware of significant new shareholder blocks in the course of the operation.

CONTACTS

Egide – Philippe Bringuier – CEO and CFO – + 33 4 90 30 97 11 – ...

FIN'EXTENSO – Isabelle Aprile – Media Relations – +33 6 17 38 61 78 – ...

About the Egide Group

Egide is an international group specialising in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat-dissipating solutions for sensitive electronic components. We are active in cutting-edge markets with high technological barriers in all critical environments (thermal imaging, optoelectronics, hyper-frequency components, power packages, etc.). Egide is the only dedicated global player and has manufacturing operations in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Growth ParisTM- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnemo: ALGID

