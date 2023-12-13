Animal Protein Market To Hit USD 28.67 Billion By 2030 | Exclusive Report By Fortune Business Insights™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key companies covered in animal protein market are Arla Foods Inc. (Denmark), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Shenzhen Taier Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), Peterlabs Holdings (Malaysia), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S.) and more players profiled. Pune, India, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- global animal protein market size was valued at USD 20.11 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand from USD 21.09 billion in 2023 to USD 28.67 billion in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period. Proteins, vital macromolecules built from amino acid chains, are essential for muscle development. The surge in urban living across Asia Pacific region has significantly propelled the demand for animal protein products, emerging as a pivotal driver for market growth in this region. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled “ Animal Protein Market , 2023-2030”. Get a Free Sample Research PDF: Leading Players Featured in the Animal Protein Market Research Report:

Arla Foods Inc. (Denmark)

Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan)

Shenzhen Taier Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

Peterlabs Holdings (Malaysia)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Kewpie Corporation (Japan) Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S.) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.49 % 2030 Value Projection USD 28.67 Billion Animal Protein Market Size in 2023 USD 21.09 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 162 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Type

By End-Use By Geography Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Animal Protein Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Protein-Rich Diet among Individuals to Drive Market Growth Rapid growth in Plant-based Protein Market to Restraint Animal Protein Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Segmentation:

Whey Segment to Showcase Highest Growth Rate due to Rising Wellness Activities

By type, the market is divided into whey, egg protein, gelatin, and caseinate. The whey segment exhibits the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The surge in sports, fitness, and wellness activities among individuals is a pivotal factor driving the demand for whey protein.

Food & Beverages Segment Hold the Highest Share Owing to Elevated Demand for Egg and Whey

In terms of end-use, the market is fragmented into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics, and animal feed. The food & beverages segment capture the highest share in the market. The food and beverage segment's dominance is driven by a heightened demand for egg and whey, prevalent choices among manufacturers. These sought-after protein sources are extensively incorporated into various food and beverage products, amplifying the segment's market share.

In terms of region, the market is categorized into Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The in-depth market research report meticulously examines critical facets, including types, end-uses, and leading companies. Moreover, it offers valuable insights into emerging market trends and pivotal industry developments. Furthermore, the report delves into a spectrum of factors that have played a vital role in shaping the market's growth trajectory in recent years.

Get a Quote Now:

COVID-19 Impact:

Consumer Stockpiling of Food Products during Pandemic Obstructed the Market Growth

Consumer stockpiling during the pandemic focused mainly on essential food products, causing a notable decline in demand for non-essential items. This change in consumer behaviour acted as a deterrent to the animal protein market growth. However, a heightened awareness of protein intake and a preference for healthier diets have spurred an increased demand for nutraceutical and protein-based products, fostering growth in the market.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid Progress in the Nutraceutical Industry to Spur Market Development

The growing awareness of health benefits is propelling the market. As individuals become more health-conscious, there is a growing recognition of nutraceutical products in managing health issues. The surge in participation in athletics, recreational activities, and sports, particularly among the geriatric and millennial population, is a significant factor supporting the increased consumption of nutraceutical products.

However, rising awareness of the harmful practices within the poultry and animal husbandry industry is contributing to a significant decline in the demand for animal products.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Secures the Dominant Share Owing to Huge Population and Presence of Major Markets

Asia Pacific region captures the dominant part in the animal protein market share. The region's significant population and the presence of major dairy and poultry markets contribute to its dominant market share. The sheer size of the markets creates a substantial demand for animal protein products.

The South America and Middle East & Africa regions demonstrate a notable growth, fueled by heightened food and beverage consumption and a rising consumer preference for a healthier diet, fostering overall market expansion in these regions.

Ask for Customization:



Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Form Alliances to Boost their Product Reach

Major players such as Cargill, Kerry Group, and Arla Foods dominate the global animal protein market, actively pursuing strategies such regional expansion, technological advancements, and new product launches. These initiatives aim to meet the increasing global demand for animal protein products.

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Key Insights



Overview of the Parent/Related Markets



Industry SWOT Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis



Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions



Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19





Impact of COVID-19 on the Market





Supply Chain Challenges Amidst Pandemic

Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Animal Protein Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Type







Whey







Egg Protein







Gelatin





Caseinate





By End-Use







Pharmaceutical







Food & Beverages







Cosmetics





Animal Feed





By Region







North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







South America

Middle East & Africa

North America Animal Protein Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Type







Whey







Egg Protein







Gelatin





Caseinate





By End-Use







Pharmaceutical







Food & Beverages







Cosmetics





Animal Feed





By Country (Value)







U.S.









By Type











Whey











Egg Protein











Gelatin







Caseinate







Canada









By Type











Whey











Egg Protein











Gelatin







Caseinate







Mexico









By Type











Whey











Egg Protein











Gelatin

Caseinate

Europe Animal Protein Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Type







Whey







Egg Protein







Gelatin





Caseinate





By End-Use







Pharmaceutical







Food & Beverages







Cosmetics





Animal Feed





By Country (Value)







Germany









By Type











Whey











Egg Protein











Gelatin







Caseinate







France









By Type











Whey











Egg Protein











Gelatin







Caseinate







Italy









By Type











Whey











Egg Protein











Gelatin







Caseinate







U.K.









By Type











Whey











Egg Protein











Gelatin







Caseinate







Spain









By Type











Whey











Egg Protein











Gelatin







Caseinate







Rest of Europe









By Type











Whey











Egg Protein











Gelatin Caseinate

TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

Key Industry Development:

November 2022- The Brazilian-based company Acquion announced the initiation of collagen and gelatin production at its plant. The focus is on achieving the highest levels of protein and purity in their products.

Read Related Insights:

Protein Supplements Market to Reach USD 51.81 Billion by 2030 | At a CAGR of 9.5%

Whey Protein Market Worth USD 18.12 Billion by 2022-2029 | Whey Protein Industry to Exhibit CAGR of 7.4%

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment

Animal Protein Market