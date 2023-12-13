Holiday Magic Meets Smart Living: The Ultimate Smart Home Gift Guide From EZVIZ For Your Family And Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Pressat) Finding that perfect gift for your close friends and family has always been a tricky task. Time to surprise them with your good taste of smart living, starting with EZVIZ's top-notch home automation solutions. EZVIZ provides a wide range of exquisite, innovative smart home products that make wonderful presents for people who seek to simplify, safeguard, and enhance their everyday lives.

To make your gift-giving easier, we've curated a list of the best options for you. Read below to fill up your shopping cart with joy and innovation!

When you're chilling on a beach, the least you want is leaving an empty house unwatched, or feeling worried about a lonely pet. Despite a thousand-mile distance, EZVIZ ensures you know what's happening at home, and allows them to respond to unexpected visitors and deliveries in seconds.

EZVIZ E6 3K Pan & Tilt Smart Camera – Your Smart Sentinel to Protect and Care

Among EZVIZ's most feature-rich indoor cameras, the E6 has sophisticated detection features to capture moving people, barking dogs or meowing cats, sudden loud noises, and even waving hands (which initiate video calls to your phone). Its impressive 360° 3K view helps you stay connected without blind spots, and it supports Apple HomeKit to seamlessly integrate into your existing smart home system.

EZVIZ DB2 Battery-powered Video Doorbell with Chime – An Easily Smart“Doorman” at Your Fingertips

As a multiple award winner, the DB2 needs zero drilling or wiring before starting to work at your entrance in all weather conditions. It expands your front-door vision with 2K video and a wide 176-degree field of view, and detects human motions with real-time alerts and auto-recorded moments. Plus, you can talk to people – known or unknown -- all via the EZVIZ App, even with a voice changer in action.

EZVIZ CB8 Battery-Powered Pan & Tilt Smart Camera – 360° Outdoor Protection Made Easy & Green

For friends who are not fans of DIY but want a comprehensive view of their backyard, the CB8 is the answer. It runs up to 210 days on a single full charge, and can stay powered on with a compatible solar panel for non-stop performance. Snap it to anywhere you want and connect it to Wi-Fi, then it's ready to guard your home or vacation house from all angles in 2K video, along with human motion detection with auto-tracking, active defense, color night vision, and more.

Holidays are days people get together to celebrate milestones in life. A useful tech gift can mark that memory and provide convenience for new adventures. The following products are great options to send your support to the ones you care about.

EZVIZ RS2 Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo – Your Cleaning Sidekick

If families have a year-end cleaning ritual, the RS2 can be a game changer to reduce the hassle and make the gathering more pleasant, It features impressive auto-mop technology, which means it can smartly detects and change cleaning modes for carpets and hard floor, auto-changes its mopping heads during tasks, and auto-washes and -dries after tasks. It plans its own cleaning routes to vacuum in-depth, supporting easy app mapping and customized schedules. Even better, with the built-in camera, the RS2 can also work as a mobile pet camera with EZVIZ's best-in-class video and audio features.

EZVIZ BM1 Battery Baby Monitor – For Friend Who Just Joined The Parents' Club

To friends who're new to parenting, the BM1 is of fantastic assistance when they need an extra eye on their baby. It is a palm-sized, cute-looking camera that runs on batteries and can be taken wherever you go. You can use the EZVIZ app to draw specific safety zones to detect baby motions and crying sounds. It is also wrapped in soft, non-toxic silicon with no wiring danger, so it's safe around kids.

EZVIZ CB2 Smart Indoor Battery Camera - Elevating Home Protection with Elegance

The CB2 is ready to serve whoever is fashion-forward and seeks home security that complements their taste of home aesthetics. Unlike traditional bulky, awkward-looking cameras, the CB2 has a petite, cube-sized appearance and comes in two elegant color options. Its built-in rechargeable battery and magnetic base make it a breeze to set up at your residence. Offering 1080p resolution, smart motion detection, and two-way communication, it sits anywhere you need to see, watch, and interact.

This holiday season, transform daily norms to be special with EZVIZ, for you and all people around you. The EZVIZ gifts make every day, especially the holidays, extraordinary with convenience, love, and companionship.

For more gadget ideas, visit .

About EZVIZ

Since 2013, EZVIZ is dedicated to putting“easy vision” in every home – that is, we strive to build simple yet powerful smart home devices and appliances to provide visual protection and tangible joy to every family. A global leader in smart home technology, EZVIZ empowers the future of smart, connected living through relentless tech innovations, reliable high-quality products, and trustworthy cloud services. With a footprint in more than 130 countries, we've been trusted by millions of users and families.