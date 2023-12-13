Turkey’s main stock index declines at Wednesday’s session start

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkey’s main stock index initiated the trading day standing at 7,718.96 points, marking a decline of 0.39 percent or 29.89 points from the previous day's closing value.



Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index had concluded Tuesday’s session standing at 7,748.85 points, registering a 0.29 percent increase, and the daily trading volume stood at 83 billion Turkish liras, which is equivalent to USD2.87 billion.



At 9:55 AM regional time (0655 GMT), the exchange rate between the US dollar and Turkish lira amounted to 29.0516. At the same time, the euro/lira exchange rate was reported at 31.3277, and the British pound was exchanged for 36.4660 Turkish liras.



The market observed Brent crude oil being traded at approximately USD72.59 a barrel as well, while the price of one ounce of gold was recorded at USD1,989.75. These financial indicators provide insights into the current economic conditions as well as market trends in Turkey.

