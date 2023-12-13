Moscow Is Ready To Accept Negotiations On Settlement Between Baku And Yerevan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has said that
Russia expresses readiness to hold talks on the
Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement and hopes that Baku and Yerevan
will take into account the relevance of Moscow's proposal, Azernews reports.
"Our proposal to hold peace negotiations on the settlement
between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Moscow platform represents an
open initiative for our partners from Azerbaijan and Armenia. We
hope that Baku and Yerevan remember this," Galuzin emphasized.
Deputy added that Russia is always ready for such work,
answering a question about a possible meeting of the foreign
ministers of the three countries in Moscow.
"In the conditions of turbulent geopolitical realities of the
modern world, Russian-Azerbaijani relations are not subject to
fluctuations of conjuncture. They continue to develop progressively
for the benefit of the peoples of our countries," the deputy
minister said.
Galuzin expressed conviction that the expansion of the EU
civilian observation mission in Armenia does not contribute to the
settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In his
opinion, it will only increase tension in Transcaucasia. The Deputy
Minister stressed that such a decision would not be useful for
promoting the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement and considered it
useless to involve the European Union in this context.
Galuzin also noted that the EU's policy in the South Caucasus,
aimed at forcing Russia out of the region, brings only tension and
distrust.
"We see that the EU's policy in the South Caucasus is aimed
solely at forcing Russia out of there while using our achievements
in the process of peaceful settlement between Armenia and
Azerbaijan," the deputy minister stressed.
MENAFN13122023000195011045ID1107585615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.