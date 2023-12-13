Azerbaijani Delegation Attends At International Event In Geneva

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, an international conference was held in Geneva within the framework of the initiative "Human Rights 75", Azernews reports.

The Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN Office in Geneva that people from more than 150 countries, including heads of state and government, vice-presidents, members of parliament, heads of foreign affairs, justice and judicial bodies, heads of scientific and educational institutions attended the conference. The delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Justice - Head of the Penitentiary Service Mirsaleh Seyidov represented Azerbaijan at the event, which was attended by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and other international organizations.

The delegation was represented by the responsible heads of the Justice Ministry, the Azerbaijan Republic Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and the State Commission for Captives and Missing Citizens.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk made an opening speech. The conference discussed the fulfillment of commitments and achievements in this field since the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the application of an equal and fair approach to human rights, and other topical issues.

The Azerbaijani side gave detailed information about the commitments undertaken within the framework of the initiative "Human Rights 75" - voluntary, safe and dignified return of IDPs to their former hometowns of residence in the liberated territories, demining, and clarified the fate of persons went missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression and called on the international community to support this.

The event then continued with panel sessions. Speaking at the session The Future of Human Rights, Development and Economy, the Deputy Justice Minister M. Seyidov expressed the commitment to the protection of basic human rights provided for in the Declaration, the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. He emphasized the importance of promoting human rights and humanitarian support to other countries in response to the global pandemic as part of his presidency.

It was pointed out that Azerbaijani territories liberated during the Patriotic War were completely destroyed and mined by Armenia during the occupation, emphasizing that 340 people fell victim to mine terrorism after the war, which slowed down the process of reconstruction and the safe return of former IDPs.

However, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azebaijan's liberated territories were restored rapidly. He spoke about applying the most modern principles of urban development based on the concept of "smart city", "smart village" in accordance with the "Great Return" program.

Besides, the participants of the event were informed about the provision of standards, innovations of Azerbaijan in the field of citizen services, including the brand "ASAN service", which received a number of UN awards, as well as the Best Public Service in the World award at the 10th World Government Summit this year.