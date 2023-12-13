Azerbaijani Delegation Attends At International Event In Geneva

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the
Universal Declaration of Human Rights, an international conference
was held in Geneva within the framework of the initiative "Human
Rights 75", Azernews reports.
The Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN Office in Geneva
that people from more than 150 countries, including heads of state
and government, vice-presidents, members of parliament, heads of
foreign affairs, justice and judicial bodies, heads of scientific
and educational institutions attended the conference. The
delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Justice - Head of the
Penitentiary Service Mirsaleh Seyidov represented Azerbaijan at the
event, which was attended by the Secretary General of the Council
of Europe and other international organizations.
The delegation was represented by the responsible heads of the
Justice Ministry, the Azerbaijan Republic Mine Action Agency
(ANAMA) and the State Commission for Captives and Missing
Citizens.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk made an
opening speech. The conference discussed the fulfillment of
commitments and achievements in this field since the adoption of
the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the application of an
equal and fair approach to human rights, and other topical
issues.
The Azerbaijani side gave detailed information about the
commitments undertaken within the framework of the initiative
"Human Rights 75" - voluntary, safe and dignified return of IDPs to
their former hometowns of residence in the liberated territories,
demining, and clarified the fate of persons went missing as a
result of Armenia's military aggression and called on the
international community to support this.
The event then continued with panel sessions. Speaking at the
session The Future of Human Rights, Development and Economy, the
Deputy Justice Minister M. Seyidov expressed the commitment to the
protection of basic human rights provided for in the Declaration,
the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. He
emphasized the importance of promoting human rights and
humanitarian support to other countries in response to the global
pandemic as part of his presidency.
It was pointed out that Azerbaijani territories liberated during
the Patriotic War were completely destroyed and mined by Armenia
during the occupation, emphasizing that 340 people fell victim to
mine terrorism after the war, which slowed down the process of
reconstruction and the safe return of former IDPs.
However, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev,
Azebaijan's liberated territories were restored rapidly. He spoke
about applying the most modern principles of urban development
based on the concept of "smart city", "smart village" in accordance
with the "Great Return" program.
Besides, the participants of the event were informed about the
provision of standards, innovations of Azerbaijan in the field of
citizen services, including the brand "ASAN service", which
received a number of UN awards, as well as the Best Public Service
in the World award at the 10th World Government Summit this
year.
