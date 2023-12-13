Russia Could Not Occupy Any Ukrainian Village This Year - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops could not occupy a single Ukrainian village during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine this year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with American TV channel Fox News , Ukrinform reports.

"I think it was so difficult for us to do, but I think, the most important thing to understand... Russia didn't occupy any village, any Ukrainian village during this year," he said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine has only one enemy - Putin.

"We have only one enemy: That is Putin, and that's it. We are really defending democracy, and we are really defending freedom," he added.

Zelensky also emphasized the importance of continuing to support Ukraine and not to waste time on this issue.

"I think that's very important not to waste time, and it's very important to support Ukraine. We showed really success on the Black Sea: That really was [a] very difficult operation [against Russian troops], and we now created the grain route. Russia doesn't have influence... on this grain route, and we destroyed [most of a] Russian fleet that was situated in our waters and near our temporarily occupied Crimea. That was very good. I think that's [a] huge result," he added.

Zelensky is on a working visit to Washington. On Tuesday, December 12, he met with representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties in both houses of the U.S. Congress.

He also had a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.