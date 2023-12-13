Press Council Slams French Media Campaign Against Azerbaijani Journalists

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. A campaign
against Azerbaijani journalists in the French media is
unacceptable, the Azerbaijan Press Council said, Trend reports.
The council noted that such a campaign the slanderous campaign
against employees of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) in
the French media is offensive behavior contradicting all ethical
norms and values.
This unacceptable approach is nothing but an act of malice and a
feeble attempt to justify the restriction of freedom of speech, the
council said.
"On December 3 of this year, AZERTAC correspondent Aygun
Huseynova was sent to the French colony of New Caledonia to cover
the liberation movement of the local population. However, she was
denied entry at the airport, allegedly due to the lack of a visa
[to New Caledonia]," the council explained. "The journalist was
threatened with arrest and sent to a third country. This brought
serious wave of negativity in Azerbaijani media, and protest
statements have been issued."
"All of this, along with the widespread resonance in the
international media regarding the unacceptable behavior in New
Caledonia, seemed to prompt the ruling circles of France to seek
'arguments'. The campaign of 'black PR' against AZERTAC employees
and labeling them as 'spies' can only be seen as a response to
these events," the council said.
"The activities of Azerbaijani media representatives have
nothing to do with any illegal actions. They have a humanitarian
and social motive, based on their desire to cover the liberation
struggle of the people of New Caledonia," the council mentioned.
"The fact that the police of New Caledonia ignores this, creating
an artificial barrier to the activities of Azerbaijani journalists,
is a clear disregard for freedom of speech, considered an integral
part of fundamental human rights and freedoms."
"The injustice against the Azerbaijani journalist has also been
condemned by the President of the Union Caledonia political party
Daniel Goa, expressing support for Azerbaijani media
representatives," the council highlighted. "In such a situation,
the attempt to discredit Azerbaijani journalists in the French
media once again confirms that the government of the country
intends to conceal its despotic nature. The goal is clear: to
prevent the spread of the truth about peoples under colonial rule,
including the people of New Caledonia."
The Azerbaijan Press Council strongly condemned the defamatory
campaign conducted in the French media against AZERTAC employees
and the spread of provocative information.
The council considered this an undemocratic step, intolerance
towards freedom of speech, and declares that such an approach
contradicts both ethical values and the historical progressive
nature of French statehood.
"Unfortunately, the current president of the country, Emmanuel
Macron, and his autocratic administration are so paralyzed that
they cannot contemplate the damage caused to their country by
primitive political games in terms of freedom of speech," the
council noted.
Additionally, the Press Council called on the global media
community to unite against the unacceptable actions of the French
authorities and to voice its protest.
