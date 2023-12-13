Azerbaijan Reveals Data On Production And Export Of Hydrocarbons

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Production of
crude oil along with condensate in Azerbaijan amounted to 27.6
million tons from January through November 2023, said Azerbaijani
Minister of Energy of the Republic Parviz Shahbazov on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
He said oil exports along with condensate for 11 months of 2023
amounted to 23.1 million tons.
Azerbaijan produced 44 billion cubic meters of gas from January
through November 2023 (an increase of 3.6 percent compared to same
period last year), of which 22.05 billion cubic meters were
exported.
From the exported volume of gas, 10.85 billion cubic meters were
delivered to the European market, 8.7 billion cubic meters to
Türkiye, and 2.5 billion cubic meters to Georgia.
