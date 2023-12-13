Azerbaijani Mps, EU Today's Editor Moot S. Caucasus' Peace - Parliament-Baku Network Co-Work (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13.
Azerbaijani MPs
Turan Ganjaliyev and Vugar Bayramov, together with the publisher
and editor of EU Today Gary Cartwright discussed issues related to
establishing peace in the South Caucasus region on the Baku Network
platform, Trend reports.
Cartwright hailed the joint statement issued by the
Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia as a
breakthrough.
"The joint statement issued by the President's Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister's Office of the
Republic of Armenia was very unexpected." "My first reaction was
joy for the people of Azerbaijan," he remarked.
According to Bayramov, the joint statement is a significant step
toward the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries.
He asserted that achieving peace would benefit not just
Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also the entire region, including
Georgia.
The attendees also reviewed regional transportation and
communication lines, energy security, the development of renewable
energy sources, and other contemporary challenges.
