Azerbaijani Mps, EU Today's Editor Moot S. Caucasus' Peace - Parliament-Baku Network Co-Work (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani MPs Turan Ganjaliyev and Vugar Bayramov, together with the publisher and editor of EU Today Gary Cartwright discussed issues related to establishing peace in the South Caucasus region on the Baku Network platform, Trend reports.

Cartwright hailed the joint statement issued by the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia as a breakthrough.

"The joint statement issued by the President's Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister's Office of the Republic of Armenia was very unexpected." "My first reaction was joy for the people of Azerbaijan," he remarked.

According to Bayramov, the joint statement is a significant step toward the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries.

He asserted that achieving peace would benefit not just Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also the entire region, including Georgia.

The attendees also reviewed regional transportation and communication lines, energy security, the development of renewable energy sources, and other contemporary challenges.

