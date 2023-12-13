Russian missile attack on Kyiv injures over 50

(MENAFN) On Wednesday night, Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, experienced a Russian missile attack that resulted in injuries to at least 50 people. The Ukrainian military reported successfully intercepting 10 missiles on the way to the capital.



“In total, 53 people were injured as a result of the enemy's night attack. 20 of them, including two children, were hospitalized. Doctors treated 33 victims on the spot, in particular 6 children,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared in a post on social media.



Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, revealed on Telegram that 51 individuals sustained injuries in the recent attack. He noted approximately a dozen instances of falling debris resulting from the air defense systems successfully intercepting Russian missiles bound for Kyiv. Popko clarified that the debris in the Holosiivskyi district didn't cause explosions.



In the Darnytskyi district, falling debris led to a fire in a nine-story residential building in the Desnianskyi district. The Red Cross is on-site, offering medical assistance to the injured, Popko added.



He also mentioned that explosions in the Dniprovskyi district caused windows to shatter in two residential buildings, ignited a fire in a private residence, and damaged a water supply network.



According to a separate statement from the Ukrainian Air Force, all 10 missiles launched in the attempted Russian attack on Kyiv were successfully intercepted by air defense systems.



“All ten targets flying in the direction of the city of Kyiv on a ballistic trajectory were shot down by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force. The type of missiles can be determined only after the wreckage has been studied by the relevant services,” the statement further mentioned.

