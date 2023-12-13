EAGLYS, Mitsui And Quantinuum Collaborate To Build A Quantum-Resistant Data Analytics (AI) Platform Using Quantum Computing Hardened Encryption Keys

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, CAMBRIDGE, England

EAGLYS, Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Quantinuum have integrated Quantum Origin into EAGLYS' secure computation product DataArmor, strengthening the platform against the quantum threat to encrypted data.

Mitsui and EAGLYS have used secure computation technology to build a platform that allows research institutes and businesses to securely collaborate using each other's data and AI models. DataArmor uniquely maintains the confidentiality and security of sensitive data and AI models using homomorphic encryption, a technology that allows analysis to be performed on data while still encrypted. This protects encrypted data from being revealed when shared, safeguarding organizations and their Intellectual Property against advanced cyber threats.

EAGLYS has now integrated Quantum Origin, the world's only solution that uses the power of quantum computing processes to provably strengthen encryption keys, as part of their Quantum-Resistant Data Analytics (AI) Platform. This integration strengthens the resilience of DataArmor against the threat of a quantum-computing-based attack.

Quantum computers are expected to empower significant innovation in the future and create approximately 100 trillion yen in value by 20351. At the same time, the development of quantum computing technology presents a new threat to the cryptographic security measures that protect the confidentiality of encrypted data and communications.

RSA, one of the most widely used cryptographic algorithms, may soon be deciphered by cybercriminals to expose confidential data. It is unclear when a quantum computer will be capable of cracking existing encryption, but organizations are increasingly concerned about cyber security attacks called 'Hack now, Decrypt later.' A recent Deloitte survey revealed that over 50%2 of cyber professionals believe their organization is at risk from this attack, where malicious third parties steal and store encrypted data to decrypt it when the quantum computing technology is available.

As a countermeasure against such potential threats, organizations must strengthen encryption protection for data and AI models by using post-quantum cryptographic algorithms and hardening cryptographic keys.

Research institutes and businesses increasingly need to collaborate using each other's data and AI models to accelerate innovation in chemical materials development, drug discovery, financial analysis, and retail trends. To maintain the confidentiality and security of the data and AI models used in these collaborations, EAGLYS' DataArmor platform combines fully homomorphic encryption based on lattice cryptography and Quantum Origin's quantum-derived entropy for key generation to strengthen protection against a quantum computing based attack. Going forward, the three companies will continue to develop new use cases utilizing this platform.

"We are pleased to collaborate on this advanced project with Quantinuum, a world-class quantum computing company, and our valued partner Mitsui & Co. This collaboration is an important initiative for our business and will enhance our Homomorphic Encryption platform, enabling us to create new value for our customers through AI and data in a highly secure environment. By deploying the Quantum-Resilient AI Platform together with the three companies, we hope to further increase customer value through secure data sharing and AI in the chemical, medical, financial, and retail industries.", said Hiroki Imabayashi, Founder and CEO, EAGLYS Inc.

"Through this collaboration, we are able to present a quantum-resistant data analytics (AI) platform capable of creating new value using EAGLYS' secure computation technology. We are convinced that by combining EAGLYS' secure computation technology with Quantum Origin, DataArmor will become an increasingly important solution to prepare for potential threats that may accompany the commercialization of quantum computers. We will continue collaborating with both companies and focus on realizing new customer value by combining Secure Computation and Quantum Technology." said Koji Naniwada, Deputy General Manager & Senior Tech Lead, Quantum Innovation Dept., Corporate Development Div., Mitsui & Co., Ltd.



Duncan Jones, Head of Cybersecurity, Quantinuum, added, "Hardening encryption keys is critical to protecting sensitive data in the post-quantum era, and Quantum Origin is the world's only technology that provably strengthens key generation. By integrating Quantum Origin, EAGLYS is future-proofing the security and integrity of its customer's data."

