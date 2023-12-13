World Travel & Tourism Council Announced The Appointment Of Deep Kalra As Chairman For The 2024-2025 Term

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, December 12, 2023 – World Travel & Tourism Council, India Initiative (WTTCII) appoints Deep Kalra Founder & Chairman, MakeMyTrip India Pvt. Ltd as Chairperson and Dr Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & Managing Director of the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, as Vice Chairperson for 2024-25.



Deep Kalra takes over from Dinesh Khanna, Executive Director, Eastern International Hotels Ltd, who served as Chairman of WTTCII for 2022-23



"I have enormous respect for the distinguished heritage, visionary initiatives and a commendable 23-year legacy of WTTCII," said Mr. Kalra. "It's a profound honour that the esteemed members, industry leaders, and captains have entrusted Dr Suri and me with the responsibility of leading this organisation. WTTCII is actively engaging with States, as a Member of the Goa Tourism Board, where we collaborate closely with the Government of Goa," he continued. "Additionally, we have recently formalized a strategic MoU with the Government of West Bengal to craft a comprehensive marketing and PR roadmap. The collective expertise within our membership base serves as a potent resource for States aspiring to elevate their tourism initiatives. States are where the action lies, and WTTCII is looking at impactful partnerships with States. We'll actively collaborate to improve and contribute insights to the central government's priorities and support Prime Minister Modi and the Ministry of Tourism initiatives" Mr Kalra concluded.



"Since WTTCII's inception in 2000 under the guidance of PRS Oberoi, Lalit Suri, and Krishna Kumar, India's tourism landscape has evolved significantly," said Dr Jyotsna Suri. "Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Tourism, India has made substantial progress in tourism, infrastructure, connectivity and regulations," she added, "We're excited to contribute to this tourism revolution, emphasising collaboration at the national level and a continued focus on States. WTTCII stresses the importance of advancing tourism initiatives within States to stimulate local tourism economies," Dr Suri said. "Our recent whitepaper, 'Policy Reforms for Indian Hotel and Hospitality Sector,' highlights the diverse regulations across States. We call upon States to streamline business environments, fostering increased investments, employment, and local livelihood opportunities," Dr Suri added.



Sujit Banerjee, former Union Secretary of Tourism and Secretary General of WTTCII was recently invited to join the Advisory Board of the GSTC India Working Group. Sujit Banerjee expressed, "Our past collaborations with industry associations aimed at creating balanced policies and a competitive business environment. We continue to do so. Aligning with our goals, advancing India's tourism sustainability agenda is crucial. We look forward to partnering with GSTC India Working Group to realise these objectives and position India as a global focal point for sustainability initiatives.

