Male Grooming Products Market Size To Worth USD 80.06 Billion By 2030 | Exclusive Report By Fortune Business Insights™

The global male grooming products market size was valued at USD 54.38 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 58.46 billion in 2023 to USD 80.06 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Men shave care and cosmetic products are increasingly being used for enhancing skin gentleness and blurring skin imperfections. The market growth is driven by the launch of numerous natural formulation-based creams, skincare gels, and oils for the treatment of various skin problems including aging.

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel By Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Male Grooming Products Market Growth Drivers Continuous Provision of Upgraded Products by Companies to Drive Market Growth Increasing Awareness Regarding Personal Grooming Among Men to Fuel Market Growth

Report Coverage:

The report provides an account of the major market trends. It further offers an insight into the pivotal factors impelling the industry expansion during the coming years. The report also provides an analysis of the pivotal strategies deployed by key industry players to strengthen their market presence.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Size to Rise with Increasing Launch of Advanced Products by Industry Players

The male grooming products market growth is being driven by the consistent provision of upgraded shaving care creams, razors, and gels by industry players. The industry expansion is further driven by the growing consumer preference for innovative sharecare products at barber shops.

However, the market growth may be affected by incidences of facial swelling and skin darkness.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

COVID-19 Impact:

Market Growth Negatively Affected Due to Retail Trade Restrictions

The COVID-19 pandemic recorded the enforcement of retail trade restrictions associated with beauty & personal care products, which impacted the industry expansion to a considerable extent. The restrictions were enforced in light of the lockdown measures for combating the coronavirus pandemic. However, the product consumption was revived following the withdrawal of these restrictions.

Segmentation:

Shave/Beard Care Segment Registered Major Market Share Owing to Substantial Product Consumption

Based on type, the market for men's grooming products is fragmented into skincare products, shave/beard care products, haircare products, and others. The shave/beard care products segment accounted for a dominating market share in 2022. This was due to the considerable consumption of shave care cosmetics and disposable razors among men.

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Segment to Lead the Market Driven by Availability of Numerous Products

By distribution channel, the market for men's grooming products is subdivided into specialty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, online channels, and others. The hypermarkets & supermarkets segment is slated to hold a dominant market share. This can be attributed to the extensive availability of premium shaving care and skincare products at these stores.

Based on geography, the market for men's grooming products has been studied across North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get a Quote Now:

Regional Insights:

Europe Held Dominant Share in 2022 Due to Significant Product Consumption

Europe held a dominating position in the global male grooming products market share in 2022. This was due to the substantial consumption of premium products, shave care products, and skincare products amongst male population in Italy, Germany, and the U.K.

The North America market for men's grooming products accounts for a considerable share in the global market. This can be attributed to the substantial demand for innovative disposable razors and blades in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Offer Innovative Products to Maintain Market Position

Leading industry players are providing advanced skin care and shave care products for maintaining their positions in the market. Besides, companies are keen to launch functional skincare solutions. These products are being developed for catering the specific needs of consumers.

Speak to Our Expert:

Key Industry Development:

June 2023 – Skincare and beauty brand VLCC shared plans to acquire Ustraa in a share swap and secondary buyout deal. The deal would improve product innovation capabilities and new age digital commerce for VLCC.

