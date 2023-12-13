(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Size was valued at USD 120.9 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Fresh Food Packaging Market Size is expected to reach USD 156.4 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Amcor plc, Anchor Packaging Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Limited, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Coveris, DS Smith Plc, FFP Packaging Ltd., Flex-Pack, Genpak, LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., GRUPO LANTERO, Huhtamaki, INFIA S.r.l., Mondi, PPC Flexible Packaging LLC, Printpack Inc., Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Transcontinental Inc., WINPAK LTD and other key vendors.

New York, United States, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Size to Billion from USD 120.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 156.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Billionth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period.





Fresh food markets are renowned for their wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables. Customers can purchase seasonal vegetables that is frequently gathered from surrounding farms. As a result, clients can enjoy the healthiest and freshest fruits and vegetables. Numerous fresh food shops also carry fresh meats, poultry, and seafood. Some marketplaces have butcher shops where customers can order cuts of meat. Many fresh food markets reflect the ethnic diversity of their communities. Because a wide range of foreign foods and ingredients may be purchased there, these marketplaces act as a hub for culinary exploration. Fresh food markets are frequently used by locals as gathering places for eating, shopping, and getting to know one another.

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Size By Packaging Type (Rigid, Flexible), By Material (Plastic, Paper and paperboard, Poly lactic acid, Others), By Application (Dairy products, Fruits and vegetables, Eggs meat and seafood), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

Fresh Food Packaging Market Price Analysis

The type of packaging material used can have a big impact on the price. Common materials include plastic, glass, paperboard, and metal. The price of each commodity may vary based on elements like supply, demand, and production costs. Depending on the complexity and design of the packaging, the cost may change. Unique or carefully made packaging may be more expensive than less expensive options. Depending on the supplier and the area, prices can change. Local suppliers might have lower transportation costs compared to global providers, who might offer acceptable prices but charge for shipping. Consumer preferences and market trends can also affect pricing. For instance, if there is a rise in demand, the price of recyclable or compostable packaging materials may rise.

Fresh Food Packaging Market Distribution Analysis

Start by creating a supply chain diagram for the packaging of fresh items. Along with raw material suppliers, this frequently comprises distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and packaging makers. Understanding how products flow through the supply chain is essential. List the top manufacturers and distributors of fresh food packaging materials. This includes companies that produce packaging specifically designed for fresh foods as well as companies that produce packaging materials like plastic, glass, paper, and metal. Direct sales, distributors, wholesalers, and online shopping platforms are common distribution routes in this industry. The fish industry may employ distinct distribution strategies for packaging materials from the vegetable or dairy sectors. Due to the availability of various packaging materials online, e-commerce is becoming more crucial in this industry.

Organic fresh food products frequently embody sustainability ideas. As a result, there is a Billioning demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging options. Customers are more likely to choose organic products if they are packed in recyclable, biodegradable, or renewable materials. Customers who seek out organic products usually emphasise label transparency. They desire packaging that is transparent about the product's origins, manufacturing methods, and organic certification. Many people choose organic fresh food products due to their health benefits while still valuing convenience. Buyers of organic food could be lured to packaging with practical elements like resealable bags or single-serving sizes. Packaging plays a significant role in the marketing of fresh organic foods.

The cost of raw materials is increasing, which causes packaging manufacturers to incur higher production costs. This could result in decreased profit margins or price increases for packaging products. Prices for fresh food products can rise if packaging manufacturers pass on the higher costs to consumers. If consumers are less inclined to pay higher prices for packaged fresh food commodities, sales and market demand may be impacted. In order to offset rising material prices, packaging manufacturers may choose to make design changes that reduce the quantity of material required in each box. This might have an impact on how appealing, practical, or robust packaging is. Raw material price changes could cause the supply chain to break down.

Insights by Packaging Type

The rigid fresh food segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Rigid packaging is effective in protecting fresh food. It aids in avoiding deterioration, contamination, and damage while being handled, shipped, and stored. This is crucial, especially for things that are delicate or perishable, such fruits, vegetables, and meat. Rigid packaging typically employs modified atmospheric packaging (MAP) and vacuum sealing, two methods that could lengthen the shelf life of fresh food products. The flavour, texture, and freshness of the food are all supported by these advances. Rigid packaging typically employs modified atmospheric packaging (MAP) and vacuum sealing, two methods that could lengthen the shelf life of fresh food products. The flavour, texture, and freshness of the food are all supported by these advances.

Insights by Material

The plastic segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Plastics offer a wide range of flexible packaging options, such as plastic films and pouches, as well as rigid containers, such PET bottles and clamshells. Due of their versatility, plastic materials can hold a range of fresh food goods. Plastic materials are typically inexpensive, making them a popular choice for both manufacturers and consumers. This cost-efficiency is especially important for fresh food categories that are price-sensitive. Plastic packaging is frequently lightweight compared to heavier materials like glass or metal, which can save shipping costs and environmental impact.

Insights by Application

The dairy segment is witnessing the fastest market Billionth over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Consumers who are Billioning more and more health conscious are demanding dairy products that are fresh and minimally processed. Packaging is crucial for preserving the goods' quality and freshness. Packaging developments that enhance portability and convenience have been driven by the demand for single-serving and on-the-go dairy products, like yoghurt cups and milk bottles. Dairy product producers offer a wide variety of tastes and formulations. Packaging, including unique labelling and packaging designs, allows for the customisation and originality of products. The development of e-commerce and home delivery services has led to an increase in the need for dairy product packaging that can withstand the rigours of transportation without sacrificing product quality.

Insights by Region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the Fresh Food Packaging market from 2023 to 2032. The Billioning middle classes in ASIA PACIFIC nations have greater disposable income to spend on upscale, fresh meals, increasing demand for fresh food packaging. The demand for secure and useful packaging for fresh food products, particularly for last-mile delivery, has expanded as a result of the expansion of online grocery delivery services and e-commerce in ASIA PACIFIC. Rapid urbanisation is changing people's lives and eating habits as more people choose packaged fresh food items for convenience and longer shelf lives.

North America is witnessing the fastest market Billionth between 2023 to 2032. In North America, there is a large market for products that are used to package fresh foods, including raw meat and poultry, fish, dairy products, baked goods, and fresh fruits and vegetables. Convenience, environmentally friendly packaging, and healthy eating practises are all Billioning in popularity in North America. The creation of unique packaging materials and designs has been fostered by this. Convenience is a major motivator for packaging innovations. Consumers choose packaging that is microwaveable, simple to open, and provides for portion control when purchasing fresh food that is ready to eat and portable.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Fresh Food Packaging Market include Amcor plc, Anchor Packaging Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Limited, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Coveris, DS Smith Plc, FFP Packaging Ltd., Flex-Pack, Genpak, LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., GRUPO LANTERO, Huhtamaki, INFIA S.r.l., Mondi, PPC Flexible Packaging LLC, Printpack Inc., Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Transcontinental Inc., WINPAK LTD, and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In January 2020, in order to offer cutting-edge packaging solutions in the North American and Latin American regions, the company teamed up with Moda (New Zealand).

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Fresh Food Packaging Market, Packaging Type Analysis



Rigid Flexible

Fresh Food Packaging Market, Material Analysis



Plastic

Paper and paperboard

Poly lactic acid Others

Fresh Food Packaging Market, Application Analysis



Dairy products

Fruits and vegetables

Eggs meat Seafood

Fresh Food Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

