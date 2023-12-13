Spreading Joy And Support: Momcozy Uplifts Mothers Worldwide For A Cozy Holiday Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tis the season, and Momcozy , companion to over 3 million mothers worldwide, is spreading its holiday cheer, by alleviating the unique challenges facing mothers during this time of year.



The holidays, while joyful, often put unseen pressure on mothers. A 2021 Microsoft survey found that mothers predominantly handle tasks like decorating, gift preparation, and activity planning, intensifying the usual stresses of motherhood, particularly for new moms. Adding to this, 65% of millennial moms feel their significant holiday efforts are unacknowledged, highlighting the emotional burden they experience during this festive time.

This year, Momcozy is responding to these holiday challenges facing mothers around the world.





Bringing joy and support through humor, Momcozy kicked off the holidays on November 19 with its 'Stand Up For Mums' comedy show in London. The show provided a much-needed afternoon of laughter and camaraderie for new mums and mums-to-be.

On December 3, Momcozy partnered with Mini Market in Austin, Texas, creating the Cozy Lounge & Cozy Courtyard as a peaceful retreat for mothers amid holiday shopping. Cristina Bocanegra, founder of Mini Market, expressed her appreciation. "Our collaboration with Momcozy was driven to benefit and empower mothers. This was a dream partnership come true!"

Carrying the festivities into Christmas, Momcozy has partnered with artist-mom Victoria Johnson to present the Cozy Holiday Box. It features three unique illustrations that celebrate the diverse facets of motherhood: the shared joy with family, the intimate bond with the baby, and the bond with oneself. This special collection is designed to inspire moms to rediscover the joy of the holiday season and to embrace a cozy state of mind, whether with loved ones or in a moment of deserved solitude.

Through its cozy holiday initiatives, Momcozy once again shows its commitment to always putting mothers first.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

