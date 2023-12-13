Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contracts With 10 Physician Practices In FL, TX And NV To Add Over 10,000 Patients To Iugo Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“ Reliq ” or the“ Company ”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has signed new contracts with ten physician practices in Florida, Nevada and Texas. These practices are expected to add over 10,000 patients to Reliq's iUGO Care platform by mid-2024. Onboarding has already begun.



“We continue to add new clients at a rapid rate,” said Chris Shields, Interim CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc.“The Company's recent private placement in October has allowed us to expand our Care Management and Implementation teams to accommodate our accelerating traction across the US. We are actively onboarding new patients in 16 States at this point which is keeping our team very busy. We recently signed new contracts with ten physician practices in Florida, Nevada and Texas and expect these practices to add over 10,000 new patients to our iUGO Care platform by the end of June 2024. We will be providing Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) to these patients and expect to generate revenue of $65 per patient per month at ~70% gross margin.”

R eliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

