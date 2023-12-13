NCRI-US: Tehran's Leaders Must Be Held Accountable For Decades Of War, Repression

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the U.S. office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says the international community must shun the religious fascism ruling Iran as dealing with and appeasing this regime is morally inhumane and strategically futile.

They must be shunned by the international community and brought to justice for four decades of crimes against humanity, genocide, and warmongering.

- Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Barbaric crackdowns and executions have significantly increased in Iran in line with Tehran's further fueling of war and conflict in the region. They are the pillars of the clerical regime's survival strategy.

In recent weeks, at least 48 prisoners have fallen victim to the slaughter machine of the Khamenei regime. Ten of them were Baluch Iranians.

On Tuesday, December 5, Khamenei's thugs opened fire on two Baluch youths in the city of Chabahar. Both were killed instantly, and their bodies were taken away.

Over 120 executions in November alone as widespread executions, especially that of MEK and other dissidents, have been on the rise in Iran.

Families and supporters of the MEK have also been targeted. The regime's judiciary has sentenced political prisoners Zahra Safaei, 61, along with her daughter and son, as well as Kamran Rezaei-Far, 58, to five years in prison. It cited private conversations, activities on social networks, collaboration, and communication with the MEK.

Additionally, the physical condition of many MEK-affiliated and other political prisoners is worsening. Ali Mo'ezi, a 70-year-old MEK supporter, is in critical condition. He suffers from cancer, high blood pressure, and severe arthritis and has no access to essential medical facilities.

Dealing and negotiating with and appeasing the religious fascism ruling Iran is morally inhumane and strategically futile.

This regime must be shunned by the international community, and its leaders, especially Ali Khamenei, Ebrahim Raisi, and Gholamhossein Ejei, must be brought to justice for four decades of crimes against humanity, genocide, and warmongering.

# # #

----------------------------------------------

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI ) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people's sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran's largest, most organized opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

For more information:

▶️ NCRI-US :

▶️ Maryam Rajavi:

▶️ NCRI:

▶️ MEK:

NCRI-US

National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Rep. Office

+1 202-747-7847

email us here