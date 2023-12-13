National College Resources Foundation Celebrated 25 Years A Star-Studded Annual Gala & Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Honorees L to R: John Marshall Jones, Dawnn Lewis, Robi Reed, Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, Founder Dr. Theresa Price, Da'Vinchi and London Brown (not shown)

Founder Dr. Theresa Price presented special award from Compton Mayor Emma Sharif by C. Price

A Special Night Honored Students and Difference Makers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of 25 years of impact and partnerships, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) hosted its 11th Annual Gala & Fundraiser Winter Wonderland: Celebrating 25 Years, on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, at the SOLA BEEHIVE, 1000 E. 60th St., Los Angeles, CA 90001, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.It was an important night that honored exceptional individuals for their impact and continued commitment to NCRF's shared mission to increase access to education and change students' lives in communities across the country.A night of wonder and joy, NCRF's Winter Wonderland recognized six inspirational“World Changers” who have made a difference in their communities and directly impacted students' lives. NCRF was proud to honor these exceptional“World Changers” for 2023: Actor John Marshall Jones (Smart Guy); Actress Dawnn Lewis (A Different World); Actor/Comedian London Brown (Ballers, Raising Kanan); Da'Vinchi (All American, BMF); Casting Guru, Director & Producer Robi Reed; and Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, President of Harris-Stowe State University.Additionally, this year's event would not have been complete without also celebrating the students we serve, students who have overcome obstacles and continue to work tirelessly to achieve their dreams of a college education.NCRF raised funds for scholarships benefiting low-resource, homeless and foster students. All guests were invited to pair their fanciest attire with their best SNEAKERS for a fun night of celebration, laughs, and happy tears while honoring these incredible individuals and amazing students. The evening's program was emceed by NCRF's dynamic Power of Me Team (Derek Speight, Crystal Westbrooks, Korteece Baker, Kolbi-Rae Edney, and Emmani Pluton) who travels around the country empowering young people about higher education. Music was provided by award-winning DJ JiJi Sweet. The festivities were blessed with a stirring rendition of "Amazing Grace" by Lia Grant that brought the audience to their feet. Black College Expo alum, incredible dancer Jordyn Green from Oakland, California, captivated the audience with her spirited performance. One of the key highlights of the program was the Full Circle Moment where young people who have emerged from the program and are now working for NCRF shared their stories.“In light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that has limited access to education for more students, it is imperative that we step up our efforts to break down additional barriers to higher education for our historically underserved and underrepresented students,” says Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO.For additional information regarding partnering or donating call 877-427-4100 or email ...About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)NCRF, a 501(c)(3) organization, has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information and pipelines to empower students toward positive post-secondary pursuits. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gaps in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

