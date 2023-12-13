PTS Consulting Services LLC Achieves Prestigious Spot On Inc.'S 2023 Best In Business List For Excellence In AI And Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WEAREPTS

PTS Consulting Services joins Inc.'s elite 2023 Best in Business list for pioneering AI and Data contributions.

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PTS CONSULTING SERVICES LLC Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List in AI and DATA - 4th annual list recognizes 215 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit.[Naperville, Illinois], November 28, 2023 -- PTS CONSULTING SERVICES LLC has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the AI and DATA category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 12), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says,“Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact-impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole.”Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list's fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc/best-in-business.ABOUT INC.The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc.5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit

Arit Kumar Sinha

PTS CONSULTING SERVICES LLC

+1 630-635-8177

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube