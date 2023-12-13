Turkey experiences record-breaking levels of mergers, acquisitions from January to November

(MENAFN) KPMG Turkey Mergers & Acquisitions Services reported a record-breaking level of mergers and acquisitions in Turkey from January to November.



According to Ozge Ilhan, a partner at the firm, the year was characterized by elevated inflation and interest rates, both globally and in Turkey, influencing the landscape of mergers and acquisitions.



She mentioned that global transactions decreased from USD3.2 trillion to USD2.4 trillion during the same period: “There was a decrease due to high inflation, and while approximately 53,000 transactions were realized in the first 11 months of last year, 51,000 transactions were realized this year, which is an obvious increase.”



“As for Turkey, only 205 transactions were realized last year, although we see a total of 486 being realized this year, which marks it a record year in terms of the number of transactions in the country.”



Ilhan stated that the total volume of merger and acquisition transactions in Turkey from January to November amounted to USD2.7 billion, indicating a transaction volume lower than that of the previous year.



"When we include the estimated cost of undisclosed transactions, we see that the total transaction value is actually USD7.3 billion.”



She highlighted that the acquisition of Stellantis shares by the automobile maker Tofas was the most significant transaction of the year. Additionally, she noted that in the top 10 transactions, the industrial production, automotive, and energy sectors were particularly prominent.



As per the report, noteworthy transactions in the industrial production and automotive sectors included UK-based Volex's purchase of all shares of Murat Kablo for USD195.8 million and US-based Univar Solutions' acquisition of all shares of Kale Kimya for USD143.6 million, signaling a sustained strategic investor interest in Turkey.

