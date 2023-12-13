Yogi Govt To Set Up Grievance Redressal Cell For Investors

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 13 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a state of-the-art grievance redressal call centre for investors, as part of its efforts to boost investment in state and to translate intent into actual investment.

“A comprehensive framework is being developed by Invest UP to address concerns of potential investors, resolve complaints of those already engaged in investment processes and streamline the facilitation of incentives. The state-of-the-art call centre is integral to this initiative,” an official spokesperson said.

He said that Invest UP is primarily designed to assist entities with a letter of comfort or eligibility for financial subsidies facing hurdles in incentive acquisition, the call centre will be special in many ways.

“It will be a multi-disciplinary feature-rich platform that will handle both incoming and outgoing telephone calls related to the services offered by Invest UP, ensuring efficient and accessible communication for residents and investors,” the spokesperson said.

He said that the call centre will also handle complaint submissions and all the information received will be entered into a database and communicated to the concerned officer to take necessary action.

“A report giving details of all complaints received by the call centre will be sent to the concerned authorities for further action,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Invest UP has issued invitations for agency applications through a request for proposal (RPF) for the purpose.

“Invest UP is set to engage an agency for a period of one year, extendable by an additional year upon a performance review. The agency will be tasked with overseeing the operational processes of the call centre. For this, applications have been invited through e-tender,” the spokesperson said.

The selected agency will be expected to provide qualified manpower to complete these assignments.

The list includes charted accountants, valuers, engineers and consultants so that they can take up tasks like evaluation, verification and validation of capital investment made by the investor, inspection and physical verification, examination of feasibility report/DPR, verification of installed production capacity and its capacity utilisation.

