World Bank reveals new package of USD20M for urgent relief to people of Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the World Bank revealed a new injection of USD20 million in funding to offer urgent relief to the people of Gaza.



This allocation includes USD10 million approved by the World Bank board of directors for food vouchers and parcels, estimated to benefit 377,000 individuals.



The aid will be administered through the World Food Program, sourced from the Emergency Social Protection and Jobs COVID-19 Response Project, according to the institution's statement.



This fresh financing contributes to a comprehensive package of USD35 million in support for Gaza, with an initial USD15 million for emergency relief already disbursed.



"In addition, the World Bank’s Health Emergency & Preparedness Trust Fund Program has allocated USD10 million, provided by Japan and Germany, for medical care and supplies for humanitarian purposes. This will be delivered through UNICEF and the World Health Organization, as part of the Gaza Health Emergency Response Project which will provide an estimated 10 percent of the population of Gaza with emergency medical care," the statement mentioned.



The funding is derived from project restructurings and contingency response activations within the World Bank's active portfolio and trust funds for the West Bank and Gaza. Its primary purpose is to bolster the critical provision of food, water, and healthcare services.



Additionally, the funding encompasses medical supplies, equipment, and emergency healthcare, along with hygiene kits, potable water, and water purification tablets, as outlined by the institution.

MENAFN13122023000045015839ID1107585564