Turkey transfers additional 68 patients from Gaza to receive treatment

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey achieved the successful transfer of an additional 68 patients from the blockaded Gaza Strip to Turkish territory, as announced by officials.



Health Minister Fahrettin Koca welcomed the patients and their accompanying individuals on Tuesday. They were transported from Egypt's El Arish International Airport, near Gaza, to Etimesgut Military Airport in the capital, Ankara.



Minister Koca informed reporters that the group comprises 37 infants and children, along with 31 adults, including four individuals battling cancer.



"We had 114 patients transferred so far, and with the new group of 68, now we’ve brought 182 patients. A total of 359 people were brought along with their companions," he stated.



"To date we’ve lost two patients. Currently, six of our patients are in intensive care. The condition of two of our patients in intensive care is serious and they are intubated."



Preparations for field hospitals in Gaza are underway, and a suitable site near the Rafah Border Crossing has been identified, he added.



The next transfer is anticipated to take place early next week, he mentioned, underscoring the increasing demand for collaborative healthcare efforts across borders in light of the challenges in Gaza.



He also provided assurances that the tripartite coordination team, consisting of Turkey, Israel, and Egypt, is actively engaged in the preparations for the upcoming transfers.

