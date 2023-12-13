Mother talks about torture as daughter remains hostage in Hamas

(MENAFN) In a heart-wrenching account, Meirav Leshem Gonen, an Israeli woman, has shared her harrowing experience as her 23-year-old daughter remains captive in Gaza following a recent hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas. Despite the release of over 100 captives in the exchange, 117 individuals, including Gonen's daughter, are still believed to be held by Palestinian militants in Gaza.



Gonen recounts the traumatic events that unfolded on October 7 when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on southern Israel. During the attack, her daughter was captured, and Gonen, on the phone with her at the time, heard gunshots in the background. The daughter, having been shot in the arm, conveyed her distress before the phone was abruptly cut off by the militants. Since then, Gonen has had no direct contact with her daughter, making the ordeal a torturous experience.



Expressing her anguish, Gonen highlights the desperation of not knowing her daughter's well-being and pleads for international assistance in securing the release of her daughter and others in similar situations. After a Qatar-brokered humanitarian pause in late November, during which Hamas released 110 captives in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, Gonen learned from freed hostages that her daughter was still alive. However, she also discovered that her daughter's gunshot wound was not adequately treated, leaving her unable to move her arm.



As Gonen joins other Israeli families in calling on world leaders for support, the plight of these hostages underscores the human cost of conflicts and the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to ensure the safety and release of those held captive. The international community's attention is drawn to the distressing situation faced by families like Gonen's, shedding light on the complexities of hostage situations and the plea for humanitarian intervention



