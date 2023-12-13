Austria opposes Ukrainian membership discussions

(MENAFN) Austria's Federal Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, expressed reservations about providing preferential treatment to Ukraine in its journey toward European Union membership during a government meeting on Monday. This stance follows proposals from the European Commission to initiate accession talks with Ukraine promptly. In response to opposition from Hungary and Slovakia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen clarified that the upcoming European Council summit would only discuss "the opening of accession negotiations, not accession itself."



Responding to questions from Austria's European Union Main Committee, Chancellor Nehammer conveyed the country's general support for European Union enlargement and willingness to offer accession prospects to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. However, he emphasized the need to avoid a "fast-track procedure" for these states, underlining that internal European Union reforms were essential to prepare the bloc for enlargement. Nehammer asserted that Austria would not endorse accession talks with Ukraine under the current conditions.



The Chancellor also highlighted that von der Leyen had not consulted with him or other European Union leaders before recommending last month to open formal membership talks with Ukraine. Nehammer argued that such a step required Ukraine to demonstrate significant progress in internal reforms. This recommendation faced opposition from Slovakia and Hungary, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban describing it as "unfounded and poorly prepared."



Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar expressed skepticism about Ukraine joining the union while still in a "state of war," stating that membership was "terribly far away."



As discussions on Ukraine's potential European Union accession unfold, Austria's stance adds complexity to the broader European Union enlargement narrative. The call for internal reforms and a cautious approach reflects ongoing debates within the European Union on the conditions and timelines for integrating new member states, shedding light on the intricate diplomatic landscape shaping the future of the European bloc.



