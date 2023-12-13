New Zealand Food Prices Up 6% In Nov

(MENAFN- IANS) Wellington, Dec 13 (IANS) Food prices in New Zealand in November are 6 per cent higher than a year ago, but fell for the third consecutive month, said the national statistics department Stats NZ on Wednesday.

"The largest contribution to the annual change was grocery food, mainly driven by higher prices for fresh eggs, lollies, and peanuts," said Stats NZ consumers prices manager James Mitchell.

In November 2023, the annual increase was due to price rises across the five broad food categories measured,, reports Xinhua news agency.

Grocery food prices were up 7 per cent; restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices up 7.5 per cent; fruit and vegetable prices up 4.8 per cent; non-alcoholic beverage prices up 5.8 per cent; and meat, poultry, and fish prices up 2.0 pe rcent in the 12 months to November 2023, statistics show.

"Getting a meal from a restaurant or cafe and grabbing a takeaway has continued to get more expensive," Mitchell said.

Food prices fell 0.2 per cent in November compared with October, with fruit and vegetables the largest contributor to the monthly fall, driven by seasonal price falls in tomatoes, capsicums, and strawberries, he said.

More food items fell in price than a year ago, Mitchell said, adding that 46 per cent of food items fell in price in November 2023, while in November 2022, 27 per cent of items decreased.

