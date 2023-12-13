Biden promises USD200 million for Ukraine following Zelensky conference

(MENAFN) In a significant development following an Oval Office meeting between United States President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Tuesday, Biden has committed to providing an additional USD200 million in emergency military aid for Ukraine. This pledge comes on the heels of a stalled bill in the United States Senate, where a proposed USD60 billion aid package for Kiev faced opposition from Republicans seeking tougher immigration control measures on the southern United States border.



Biden, addressing reporters after the meeting, emphasized the urgency of passing the supplemental funding for Ukraine before Congress recesses, warning that failure to do so would be a "Christmas gift" to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting, which touched on the future of Europe and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, underscores the geopolitical significance of the decisions at hand.



The newly pledged USD200 million in aid will be sourced from the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), allowing the Biden administration to transfer weapons from United States stocks without requiring congressional approval in emergency situations. The aid package includes a range of military assets such as ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), high-speed anti-radiation missiles, anti-armor systems, artillery rounds, missiles, demolition munitions, 4 million rounds of small arms ammunition, generators, and various equipment and spare parts.



Earlier in the day, Zelensky engaged with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, advocating for increased aid amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. The Ukrainian leader's meetings with congressional leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, were characterized as "friendly and candid" according to Zelensky's X (formerly Twitter) post.



As the diplomatic and humanitarian complexities surrounding the Ukraine-Russia conflict persist, the Biden administration's commitment to additional military aid reflects the ongoing challenges in navigating bipartisan support for such initiatives within the United States Congress. The evolving situation merits close global attention, with implications for the broader geopolitical landscape and the enduring struggle for stability in the region.



