Biden warns Israel of losing US support due to ‘indiscriminate bombing’

(MENAFN) In a significant departure from his previous stances, President Joe Biden delivered a stark warning to Israel during a campaign fundraiser in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. Expressing concern over Israel's "indiscriminate" bombing campaign in Gaza, Biden cautioned that the country risks losing international support if it continues on its current trajectory. The president went further, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to consider changing his government.



Biden's comments come in the aftermath of the United States' controversial veto of a United Nation Security Council resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. While all other Security Council members, except the United Kingdom, supported the resolution, Washington's move raised eyebrows and intensified scrutiny of its relationship with Israel.



During the fundraiser, Biden voiced some of his harshest criticisms of Israel to date, emphasizing that its security traditionally relied on the United States, the European Union, and global allies. However, he suggested that the indiscriminate nature of Israel's bombing campaign jeopardizes this support.



The president recounted a private conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, where the Israeli leader likened the Gaza conflict to the Second World War, highlighting civilian casualties in Allied bombing raids. Biden rejected this comparison, emphasizing that post-World War II institutions were established to prevent such widespread destruction.



Labeling Netanyahu's government as "the most conservative" in Israel's history, Biden called for a change without providing specific details. He suggested that the current administration's policies have made finding long-term solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict increasingly challenging.



Biden's candid remarks signal a shift in the United States approach to its Middle East ally, raising questions about the future of United States-Israel relations and the broader diplomatic landscape in the region. As tensions persist in Gaza, the international community watches closely, awaiting potential developments and the implications of Biden's call for a change in Israeli leadership.





