Reasons why US can`t deny Israel`s demands

(MENAFN) The events of December 8, 2023, have left an indelible mark on international relations as the United States utilized its permanent seat on the United Nation Security Council to veto a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Proposed by the United Arab Emirates, a longstanding United States partner, the resolution garnered support from over 90 member states and enjoyed a significant majority within the Security Council, where 13 out of 15 members were in favor (with the United Kingdom abstaining).



This unprecedented move by the United States has ignited widespread debate and condemnation, prompting a closer examination of the dynamics at play within the Security Council. The resolution's backing from a majority of member states, including key allies of the United States, raises questions about the alignment of global opinions on the Gaza conflict and the influence wielded by the United States in shaping international decisions.



The American veto directly challenged the authority of United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who took an extraordinary step by invoking Article 99 of Chapter 15 of the United Nation Charter. Guterres, typically not known for rebellious actions, characterized his intervention as a "dramatic constitutional move," highlighting the urgency and severity of the situation. His letter to the Security Council, while acknowledging the Hamas attack on Israel, painted a vivid picture of the dire conditions faced by the Palestinian population, asserting that "nowhere" was safe in Gaza.



The United Kingdom's decision to abstain, deferring to the United States, adds another layer of complexity to the situation, raising questions about the Security Council's ability to act independently and the extent to which member states influence its decisions.



As the fallout from this historic veto continues to unfold, the international community grapples with the implications for ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the conflict and provide relief to those affected. The incident has underscored the challenges of achieving consensus on critical global issues and has reignited discussions about the power dynamics within the United Nation Security Council, prompting a reevaluation of the mechanisms in place to maintain international peace and security.



