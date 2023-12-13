Houthi rebels strike Norwegian tanker in Red Sea

(MENAFN) In a concerning development, a missile launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels hit a Norwegian-flagged tanker in the Red Sea on Monday. The targeted vessel, identified as the oil and chemical tanker Strinda, has become the latest victim in the Houthis' ongoing campaign, where they have previously attacked and seized ships near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off Yemen's coast.



Houthi spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree confirmed the attack in a video statement on Tuesday, stating that the rebels fired upon the Strinda after it allegedly ignored warning calls. This incident follows the Houthi's recent declaration that they would target ships bound for Israel, regardless of their origin. The rebel group contends that these actions will persist until Israel allows unrestricted delivery of food and medical aid into Gaza.



Of particular concern is the potential for this conflict to escalate into a broader regional crisis, jeopardizing shipping routes through the strategically vital Suez Canal. The Houthis' intention to confront vessels heading to Israel raises fears of a deepening crisis amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.



Reports from local media sources, cited by The Times of Israel, suggest that the Strinda was scheduled to anchor at Israel's Ashdod port next month. The tanker's owner, Norwegian firm Mowinckel Chemical Tankers, initially stated that the ship was en route to Italy but did acknowledge the possibility of a visit to an Israeli port in January.



In response to the situation, the company issued a statement on Tuesday, revealing that it had decided to withhold information about the possible docking in Israel based on recommendations from security advisers. The priority, the statement emphasized, is ensuring the safety of the vessel and its crew. Fortunately, all crew members are reported to be unharmed.



