Pindamonhangaba: The City Consolidates Its Position With Global Certifications For Resilient And Smart Cities

Photo: Department of Technology, Innovation, and Projects of Pindamonhangaba / Allan Modesto / PortalR3

Photo: Danilo Velloso / Allan Modesto / PortalR3

Danilo Velloso notes Pindamonhangaba, one of eight globally triple-certified, leads in indicators, actions, and savings.

- Danilo VellosoBRAZIL, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a ceremony held at the Colonial Plaza Hotel on the 4th, the city of Pindamonhangaba received new Smart City certificates from the Brazilian Association of Technical Standards (ABNT). The recognition attests to the municipality's compliance with the ABNT NBR ISO 37122 and ABNT NBR ISO 37123 standards.During the event, certificates were awarded for the analysis and audit of 122 indicators, divided into 61 for smart cities and 61 for resilient cities. With this achievement, Pindamonhangaba obtained Gold certification in the ABNT NBR ISO 37122 standard and Platinum in the ABNT NBR ISO 37123 standard, the highest level in the certification process.ABNT's certification highlights Pindamonhangaba's excellence in crucial areas for sustainable development, making it the second city in Brazil to achieve compliance with its indicators for urban services and quality of life according to the ABNT NBR ISO 37120 standard in January of this year. It's important to emphasize that the three international ISO standards are regulated by the World Council on City Data, an institution connected to the United Nations.Danilo Velloso, Secretary of Technology, Innovation, and Projects of Pindamonhangaba, attributed the certification's success to a series of implemented actions in recent years. "The certifications consolidate Pindamonhangaba as a reference. Approximately eight cities worldwide hold the triple certification, with Pindamonhangaba having the most indicators and actions, executed with results that benefit public funds," stated Velloso.The ABNT NBR ISO 37122 and ABNT NBR ISO 37123 standards aim to establish methodologies to define a set of indicators that measure performance in areas such as governance, public administration, urban planning, environment, economy, security, health, and education. These indicators not only guide sustainable development but also showcase how the city uses information, data, and modern technologies to provide better services and quality of life to the population.ABNT President Mario William Esper emphasized the importance of standardized indicators for measuring city performance. He highlighted that the concept of smart cities is crucial for sustainable development, and indicators should provide answers to the social and economic needs of society.In addition to consolidating Pindamonhangaba's position as a technological reference, the ABNT certification allows public officials to access standardized data audited by an independent organization. This data guides management and planning decisions, contributing to the city's continuous improvement.Acting Mayor Ricardo Piorino praised the technological initiatives in Pindamonhangaba, highlighting investments that facilitate citizens and businesses. He emphasized that the city offers more products and services to the population, attracts more companies, streamlines the public administration, and achieves positive results in various municipal administration sectors.With certification, Pindamonhangaba not only stands out nationally but also aligns with international standards, recognized as an innovative and resilient city. The event was attended by the President of the Solidarity Social Fund, Claudia Domingues, various municipal secretaries, representatives of commerce and industry, and members of the City Council, including President Norberto Moraes.Learn more about the Program that secured Pindamonhangaba the triple certification:Pindamonhangaba's Smart City Program encompasses a series of transformative projects that showcase the city as a model of innovation and technology. The initiative embraces data science, incorporating a data lake that gathers information from all municipal platforms and external entities. The platform uses Business Intelligence (BI) to guide municipal decisions, promoting the perpetuation of the multi-year strategic plan.A fundamental aspect of the program is the expansion of high-speed data networks. This involves upgrading all fiber optic links in public buildings with proactive monitoring, offering potential expansion for citizens. Wi-Fi connectivity is also enhanced, with maintenance and technological evolution in schools, as well as the implementation of new free Wi-Fi points in public areas and municipal buildings.In terms of security, the program incorporates surveillance cameras with an intelligent image recognition system. These cameras are strategically distributed, creating a security belt at city entrances and exits, squares, and traffic lights. Traffic lights are also modernized, allowing remote control and integration with intelligent traffic control systems.A significant milestone is the Integrated Security Center (CSI), consisting of an Integrated Operational Center and three mini COIs. This advanced integration concept of security forces strengthens urban surveillance. Additionally, the city aims to expand connectivity by fostering new telecommunications companies and predicting private investments for the implementation of fiber optics in rural areas.Other projects cover crucial areas such as streamlining, information security, mobility, computerized and humanized healthcare, and education 4.0. The introduction of technologies such as artificial intelligence in monitoring, telemedicine, and taxi apps underscores Pindamonhangaba's commitment to innovation and quality of life. The program also includes initiatives focused on tourism, recycling, and sustainability, highlighting the city's comprehensive scope and vision to become a global reference in smart cities.About ABNT:ABNT is the only National Standardization Forum, recognized by Brazilian society since its foundation on September 28, 1940, and confirmed by the Federal Government through various legal instruments.It is responsible for the development of Brazilian Standards (NBRs) for various sectors. ABNT participates in regional standardization at the Mercosur Association for Standardization and the Pan American Standards Commission, as well as international standardization at ISO and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission).Since 1950, it has also operated in the certification area, serving large and small national and foreign companies. It currently has more than 400 certification programs for products, systems, and greenhouse gas verification, among others.ABNT Certification has a significant presence in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, conducting audits in more than 30 countries.

