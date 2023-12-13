Autotechiq Announces Partnership With The Transformers Institute

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AutoTechIQ, the only online directory of transparency-focused auto repair shops, has announced a partnership with Transformers Institute, a distinguished leader in automotive training. This partnership offers an exclusive DVI-Process training program for shop owners and their service advisors to hone their skills using their existing DVI tools.Starting January 10, 2024, this hands-on training is designed to maximize the effectiveness of Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI) tools to enhance work approval rates significantly. The program also includes an AfterCare program, which ensures the consistent application of the skills and knowledge gained from the course.The Transformers Institute endorses using any DVI tool to elevate the inspection process. DVIs have been shown to boost customer approval by at least 20%-30%, marking a significant leap in revenue potential. However, when applying a more comprehensive process from vehicle drop-off to pick-up, the potential of increasing the approval rate is substantially higher.The training by AutoTechIQ and Transformers Institute aims to leverage the modern Digital Buying Process that fosters transparency to empower consumers.Greg Bunch, CEO of Transformers Institute, emphasized the vision,“Our goal at Transformers is to elevate shops to their peak performance. The collaboration with AutoTechIQ enhances our mission, providing our shop owners with the additional knowledge and tools to lead the industry.”Frank Scandura, VP of Certified Shop Relations at AutoTechIQ, Transformers Coach, and owner of Franks European Service, shared his experience,“As an early adopter of DVI tools, I've seen the untapped potential firsthand. The partnership between AutoTechIQ and Transformers Institute is pivotal in fully educating shop owners to utilize these tools for substantial gains.”About Transformers InstituteTransformers Institute partners with leading organizations, nurturing visionary entrepreneurs in effective business and people management. They are committed to revolutionizing industries and fostering continuous improvement by utilizing proven strategies in business, psychology, culture, and leadership. Their unique approach combines tactical best practices with a deep understanding of industry challenges, transforming clients into industry leaders. Learn more at .About AutoTechIQAutoTechIQ empowers car owners to determine potential causes and fixes for issues they experience. Pre-educated car owners are more confident in engaging auto repair shops to obtain the solution. AutoTechIQ certifies auto repair shops based on their customer interaction process and helps those shops connect with car owners who look for transparency and options for their vehicle's health. Learn more at .

