Joe Biden assures his support for Israel, stating "I am a Zionist"

(MENAFN) During a White House reception commemorating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, President Joe Biden reiterated his steadfast commitment to Israel's security, describing it as "unshakable." The president, addressing Jewish lawmakers and other attendees, pledged continued military support for Israel, particularly in its ongoing conflict with the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group, Hamas.



In his address, Biden condemned what he termed a "sickening" rise in anti-Semitism globally and in the United States amid the conflict. He emphasized the need to confront and address this surge, stating, "silence is complicity." The president acknowledged the challenges posed by anti-Semitism in various domains, including communities, schools, colleges, and social media.

Expressing his commitment to the safety of the Jewish people and the security of Israel, Biden vowed to provide ongoing military assistance until the resolution of the conflict with Hamas. However, he also underscored the importance of exercising caution to avoid antagonizing world public opinion, recognizing the delicate balance required in navigating global perspectives on the conflict.



Over the weekend, the Biden administration took decisive action by bypassing congressional authority over military aid to Israel. Emergency approval was granted for the sale of USD106.5 million worth of tank ammunition to West Jerusalem. This move came amid challenges in gaining congressional approval for a broader USD106 billion supplemental security spending package, which included USD14.3 billion designated for Israel.



As the Biden administration navigates the complexities of the Israel-Gaza conflict, the president's unwavering support for Israel's security and his acknowledgment of the broader implications of the conflict on global perceptions highlight the nuanced diplomatic landscape.



The emergency approval for military aid signals the administration's commitment to addressing Israel's immediate security needs while working to secure broader congressional support for supplemental spending.



