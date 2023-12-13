Polish MP disrupts Hanukkah ceremony

(MENAFN) In a shocking incident that has stirred controversy and condemnation, a far-right lawmaker in Poland, Grzegorz Braun of the Confederation party, disrupted an official Hanukkah ceremony by using a fire extinguisher to douse menorah candles. The event, hosted in the Polish parliament building on Tuesday, was meant to mark the annual Hanukkah celebration but took a disturbing turn as Braun unleashed a cloud of white powder onto the large menorah, symbolizing the eight days of the holiday.



Videos of the incident quickly circulated online, capturing Braun's provocative act and the subsequent confrontation by other bystanders. One woman even attempted to physically intervene but was met with a blast from the fire extinguisher. Braun defended his actions, stating that he was restoring "normalcy" and branding Hanukkah as a form of "satanic worship."

Parliament speaker Szymon Holownia, who hosted the holiday celebration, condemned Braun's actions as "absolutely scandalous" and announced that the far-right lawmaker had been excluded from the parliament session that day. Expressing hope that Braun would not return soon, Holownia disclosed that the incident had been referred to prosecutors for potential legal action.



The use of a fire extinguisher to disrupt a religious ceremony has ignited outrage both domestically and internationally, raising concerns about rising far-right sentiments and anti-Semitic behavior in Poland. Leaders and organizations are calling for swift and decisive action against Braun, emphasizing the need to protect religious freedoms and prevent such incidents from tarnishing the country's reputation.



The incident also underscores the broader challenges faced by Poland in addressing far-right extremism within its political landscape and the importance of fostering tolerance and understanding among its diverse population. As the nation grapples with the aftermath of this disturbing episode, the global community watches closely, urging authorities to ensure accountability and to send a clear message against religious intolerance and hate-driven actions.



MENAFN13122023000045015687ID1107585511