US legislators ask for answers from Ukraine

(MENAFN) Ukraine's President, Vladimir Zelensky, faced tough questioning from American lawmakers during his recent visit to Washington, as he sought support for a crucial USD61-billion aid package. Despite the urgency of the matter, several senators and representatives, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, expressed dissatisfaction, stating that Zelensky failed to present compelling new arguments in defense of Ukraine's cause.



The aid package, currently in limbo, became a focal point of Zelensky's meetings with top United States officials, aiming to salvage the funds critical for Ukraine's stability. However, last week, GOP senators blocked the Biden administration's USD111-billion supplemental funding request, which included aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The opposition was rooted in the Democrats' perceived reluctance to address the tense situation on the United States-Mexico border.



Republicans have also raised concerns about the lack of accountability regarding funds previously allocated to support Ukraine. Senior GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch supporter of Kiev in its conflict with Moscow, expressed disappointment after Tuesday's meeting, stating, "Nothing has changed." Graham reiterated his prioritization of border security, emphasizing that while he admires Zelensky, the urgent need to secure the United States-Mexico border takes precedence.



Graham further criticized what he perceived as the Democrats' attempt to "use" Zelensky in a manner he deemed unhelpful. The senator underscored the chilling threat posed by individuals associated with various terrorist groups allegedly crossing America's southern border, contributing to his insistence on addressing border security concerns before committing to international aid.



As the debate unfolds, the challenges facing Zelensky in securing United States assistance underscore the complex interplay of domestic and international priorities. The contentious nature of the aid package, coupled with concerns over border security, reflects the intricate diplomatic landscape that United States lawmakers navigate when evaluating global commitments amidst pressing domestic issues.



MENAFN13122023000045015687ID1107585506