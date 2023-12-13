LIVE UPDATES: Increasing Global Call For Gaza Ceasefire, Biden Says Israel Losing Support

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution on Tuesday urging a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The vote in the 193-member world body was 153 in favor, 10 against, and 23 abstentions.

It portrayed a strong demonstration of global support for ending the war and the growing isolation of the United States and Israel. The support was higher than in the October 27 resolution where the vote was 120-14 with 45 abstentions.

Meanwhile, Israel continued to bombard Gaza as the number of Palestinians killed reached over 18,200. A civil defence official in the besieged enclave also stated that around 8,000 people are missing or feared to be trapped under the rubble.

Infectious diseases are also spreading among displaced people in Gaza as cases of meningitis, chickenpox, jaundice, and upper respiratory tract infections are reported.

[9:50 am Doha Time] IN PHOTOS: Smoke billows during Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 12, 2023. Photos by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

[9:00 am Doha Time] Disease spreads among Gaza's 1.9 million displaced people: UN

Infectious disease is spreading in Gaza and people are at risk as the Palestinian territory's Health Ministry reports that 360,000 cases of disease have been found in crowded shelters for the 1.9 million people displaced by Israel's military onslaught.

A Palestinian child walks amidst the rain at camp for displaced people in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

In its latest situation report on conditions in Gaza, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also said that the WHO has reported cases of meningitis, chickenpox, jaundice, and upper respiratory tract infections in Gaza.

A general view shows a screen of votes during a United Nations General Assembly meeting to vote on a non-binding resolution demanding "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza at UN headquarters in New York on December 12, 2023. Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP

[8:00 am Doha Time] US 'isolated from international community', says MSF

The US director of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says Washington has“failed to show compassion or leadership” by voting against the UNGA ceasefire resolution.

“Today, the majority of the world stood together to demand an end to this bloodshed and suffering in Gaza,” Avril Benoit said, stressing the US position will“allow the carnage” in Gaza to continue.

“The US is increasingly isolated in its steadfast support of a war that seems to have no rules and no limits.”