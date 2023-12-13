Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives Of 20 Palestinians In Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 13 (Petra) -- In the early hours of Wednesday, Israeli occupation aircraft conducted airstrikes in various areas of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic loss of 20 Palestinian lives and leaving dozens injured.According to Palestinian medical sources, the Nasser Hospital received 4 martyrs and several injuries following the targeting of a house belonging to the Al-Najjar family in the Qaizan Al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis. Among the victims were two children, including an infant.In another attack, two children were killed, and 7 others were wounded when a house belonging to the Al-Amoudi family in Khan Yunis camp was struck.Furthermore, 9 Palestinians, including children, lost their lives when the Israeli occupation targeted a house belonging to the Miqdad family in the Al-Amal neighborhood in western Khan Yunis.The Nasser Hospital received two additional martyrs and several injuries as a result of an airstrike on a house owned by the Amer family in Khan Yunis camp.The Israeli occupation aircraft continued their artillery bombardment in the eastern and central areas of Khan Yunis, coinciding with ongoing airstrikes.In Deir al-Balah, two children were killed, and several wounded individuals were admitted to Al-Aqsa Hospital following an attack on a house belonging to the Fatayer family.Additionally, the occupation artillery targeted several areas in the central area of the Gaza Strip, including the Tuffah and Daraj neighborhoods.As the war on Gaza enters its 68th day, violent clashes persist, and international concerns grow regarding the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the coastal enclave. Israeli forces continue to carry out bombings in cities both north and south of the Strip.The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported that the death toll since the beginning of the war has now surpassed 18,205, including 7,739 children and 4,885 women. The number of injured individuals has risen to over 49,645.